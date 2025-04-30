Québec Tech highlights hardtech in latest scaleup cohort with international ambitions

Stage V program aims to turn startups into “true scaleups” with tailored support.

Five new companies with “hyperscale growth” potential have been selected for Québec Tech’s program to propel Québec startups to the international market.



“Connected devices and hardtech are real strengths of Québec.” Richard Chénier

Québec Tech

The Stage V program, launched last year, seeks to provide tailored support for companies’ go-to-market plans outside of Québec. The latest cohort includes water system monitoring startup BioAlert, smart prosthetic manufacturer Ethnocare, internet service provider SaaS solution Gaiia, antimicrobial solution developer Innodal, and robotic laser projector maker Mechasys. The companies hail from Sherbrooke, Québec City, Longueuil, and Montréal.

“Their ambition matches their impact—and that’s exactly what Stage V aims to amplify,” Québec Tech general manager Richard Chénier said in a statement.

Stage V is part of the non-profit Québec Tech’s mission to export Québec innovation to the international market by creating more “hyper-growth scaleups.” The organization, formerly known as Startup Montréal, unveiled its new mandate last year in a departure from its early-stage focus.

The five companies represent diverse innovation categories, ranging from construction hardware to sustainable biotechnology, as other Canadian accelerators have increasingly chosen to focus on software and artificial intelligence (AI).

“Connected devices and hardtech are real strengths of Québec,” Chénier told BetaKit. “It’s not just software that addresses challenges—it’s also about innovative materials.”

RELATED: Province funnels $9 million into Québec Tech amid critiques over government spending

BioAlert recently closed a $2.5-million seed round to scale its hardware-software monitoring technology that detects harmful pathogens in water systems, such as Legionella bacteria. The company said it’s already working with clients in industrial, commercial, and governmental facilities in both the United States and Canada.

The sole SaaS company on the list, Gaiia, spun out of local internet service provider (ISP) Oxio to offer an all-in-one operating system to “challenger” ISPs not affiliated with large telecom companies. It has raised a total of $35 million and has plans to expand further into Latin America and Europe.

Stage V aims to help startups become “true scaleups” and hit $10 million in annual recurring revenue within 36 to 50 months. The selected companies are in for personalized support, where Québec Tech will leverage its international connections to help them with sales, marketing, and scaling. New groups of five startups are selected three times per year.

Each company also gains access to a budget of up to $100,000, covering up to 65 percent of the professional fees to connect with local or international experts, plus up to $10,000 for international travel expenses.

Québec’s Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy committed $7 million in funding over three years to Québec Tech via its five-year innovation strategy, then re-upped it with an additional $9 million in December. The federal government and the City of Montréal also provide financial support. The Stage V program is backed by Québec-based financial institution Desjardins.

In addition to the new cohort, Québec Tech has announced plans to roll out a different program called Stage Vo. Companies that did not make the cut for Stage V and are in the “market discovery phase” are eligible for Stage Vo.

Chénier said that Stage Vo focuses on preparing companies for international growth through guidance and market analysis, while Stage V focuses on executing international go-to-market strategies.

Feature image courtesy Québec Tech.