Propel unveils latest Atlantic Canada cohort, ventureLAB opens applications for semiconductor incubator

Both accelerators recently received federal funding to continue their operations.

Atlantic Canada accelerator Propel has unveiled the startups participating in its latest cohort, while Markham, Ont.-based ventureLAB has opened applications for its semiconductor-focused incubator, the Hardware Catalyst Initiative (HCI).

Propel touts a continuous intake mode, which allows applicants to join its accelerator 12 months of the year, rather than waiting six to 12 months for a new cohort to start. Its accelerator program is designed to support founders who have a strong idea of their target customer are earning revenue, and are working on their companies full-time.

Some standout startups in the newest cohort include:

St. John’s, Nfld.-based atlantiq AI, which aims to provide AI-powered virtual agents that assist with customer service, marketing, and sales.

Trippl, a travel app out of PEI which gives businesses a white-labelled virtual map for customers to make their travel plans on without jumping between multiple browser tabs.

Starluv, an online peer-to-peer store geared towards American and Canadian women buying and selling pre-used clothes.

Cynapse Technologies, HCRS Technologies, Canada Gaming Computers, Get It Picked, Floqer, Parados Cerebral Solutions, Sayfaya, Steady Innovation, and Hermetik Trading Technologies are also participating.

Propel provides networking support, expertise, coaching, and skills development to pre-revenue and revenue-generating startups in Atlantic Canada. The organization raised $3.95 million in government funding last year between the Government of Nova Scotia’s $1.05 million commitment and a $2.9-million grant from the federal government via the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) in December 2023. The latter was earmarked to keep Propel’s accelerator program operating until 2026.

All companies participating in Propel’s programs can be found on its website.

Additionally, ventureLAB is now accepting applications to HCI, an accelerator program focusing on scaling Canadian hardware and semiconductor-focused companies.

Companies that were founded within the last five years and have earned less than $5 million in revenue in the last 12 months are eligible to apply. ventureLAB says founders accepted into the program can expect ‍assistance with a product design and development plan, IP identification and strategic protection plan, a customer engagement program, financial planning, talent acquisition, and access to a prototyping and testing lab.

In January, ventureLAB received a $4.5-million injection from the federal government through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) to help more hardware and semiconductor-focused tech companies scale through HCI.