Portage closes fourth FinTech VC fund at $600 million USD

Portage is the FinTech investment arm of Power Corporation-owned Sagard.

As the national focus turns to catalyzing investment capital for Canada, Toronto-based Portage has raised hundreds of millions of dollars to back more FinTech startups at home and abroad.

The news: The FinTech investor closed its fourth venture capital (VC) fund at approximately $600 million USD ($836 million CAD). Portage announced its final close of Portage Ventures IV on Wednesday. New American strategic limited partners like Broadridge and Fifth Third Bank have backed the fund, which will focus on founders building FinTech businesses in areas like wealth and asset management, banking, insurance, and payments from seed to Series C, helping them tap into the commercial networks and partnerships they need to grow. This milestone brings Portage’s total assets under management to $7 billion USD, and marks the latest on a growing list of major commitments from Canadian institutions in recent days around Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Canada Investment Summit (BetaKit is tracking them all here).

From the source: “There’s not enough Portages,” Portage co-founder and CEO Adam Felesky told BetaKit earlier this week at the Canada FinTech Forum in Montréal. “It’s us, Export Development Canada, Business Development Bank of Canada, and Inovia funding growth-stage FinTech companies selling into Canada. There’s got to be more people at the table.”

The context: Founded in 2016, Portage is the FinTech investment arm of Montréal-based alternative asset management platform Sagard, which in turn is owned by Montréal financial services conglomerate Power Corporation. Over the past decade, Portage has amassed more than 140 portfolio companies, including big Canadian names like Borrowell, Conquest Planning, Koho Financial, and Wealthsimple. During this time, Portage has also become increasingly global—only two of the 35 investments it has made across its third and fourth VC funds to date have been Canadian (Fiscal.ai and Nesto)—and expanded from its roots in VC into growth equity and secondaries.

Final thought: Last month, KPMG reported that investment in Canadian FinTech companies neared $1 billion USD during the first half of 2026 thanks to a second-quarter rebound and several large transactions. While this was “broadly stable” compared to the previous six months, it marked a more than 40 percent decline in deal count compared to the same period last year, as investors placed “fewer, more deliberate bets” on local FinTech firms. If Canada hopes to see more domestic FinTech startups scale into winners, it could benefit from more specialized funds like Portage with the capacity and willingness to bridge them from Series A to Series D.

Feature image courtesy Canada FinTech Forum. Photo by Joelle Simard-Lapointe.