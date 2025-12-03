Conquest Planning’s founder and CEO to step down, tap CRO to take over

Winnipeg FinTech says it has grown to represent 60 percent of Canada’s financial advice market.

The founder and CEO of Conquest Planning, an enterprise financial advice platform that supports institutions like RBC and Wealthsimple, is stepping away from the top job in the new year.

CEO Mark Evans will transition to executive chairman on Jan. 1, 2026, staying on as a board member focused on strategic product vision, while chief revenue officer Brad Joudrie will take over the CEO role, as well as a board seat of his own, the company announced on Tuesday.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past seven years.” Mark Evans, Conquest

In June, the company announced it had raised $80 million USD ($110 million CAD) in Series B funding. Stephanie Choo, one of Conquest’s board chairs and a general partner at Portage, which participated in the Series B funding round, said in a statement that Evans “played an instrumental role” in shaping Conquest. His replacement, Joudrie, called him a “living legend.”

Evans returned the sentiment, saying in a statement that Joudrie has “the vision and capability to be a transformative leader.” He added that they have been planning this transition “for some time.”

“We’ve laid a strong foundation for the business, and we’re on the cusp of exponential growth,” Evans said. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past seven years building the technology that’s shaping the next generation of financial advice.”

RELATED: Conquest Planning raises $110-million Series B to fuel US expansion of its financial management platform

Founded in 2018, Conquest uses artificial intelligence to help financial advisors and customers make informed decisions that adapt to needs at different life stages. The company says it supports more than 60 percent Canada’s financial advice market, including more than 60,000 advisors across more than 1,000 financial institutions, including BMO, BNY Pershing, Manulife, Wealthsimple, and RBC. It also has a presence in the United States and United Kingdom.

“As we approach 2026 and beyond, we see an opportunity to serve as the engine driving the future of financial advice, replacing many of the legacy systems that weren’t designed for the needs of today’s advisors and investors,” Joudrie said in a statement.

Feature image courtesy Conquest Planning.