OpenText lays off two percent of its workforce

Roughly 400 global employees are now out of work, but OpenText says Canadian impact is "minimal."

Kitchener-Waterloo-based information management company OpenText has laid off two percent of its workforce, BetaKit has learned.

The news: OpenText has confirmed to BetaKit that it has laid off two percent of its global workforce. The confirmation comes after OpenText employees began posting on social media and online message boards this week that they were laid off or looking for work.

In an email, a company spokesperson said that OpenText made the changes as part of “ongoing organizational planning.” OpenText’s website says it employs more than 20,000 people, meaning a two-percent cut would have affected roughly 400 employees. The latest job cuts follow a round of layoffs in March that saw the company shed four percent of its global workforce.

From the source: “These decisions are never easy, and we are committed to supporting every impacted colleague through the transition,” the spokesperson said. “In Canada, where we are headquartered, the changes were minimal with our employee base here growing [six percent] over the past year as we continue to invest in the region.”

Meanwhile, a source affected by OpenText’s previous layoffs told BetaKit that “the amount of knowledge loss is unbelievable.”

Following the thread: OpenText is in the midst of executing a three-year “business optimization plan” to keep costs in check. In addition to selling off two of its non-core businesses to pay off debt, the plan has made a habit of sweeping workforce cuts. In 2024, the company laid off 1,200 employees, slashed an additional 1,600 in May 2025, and then cut roughly 880 jobs this past March.

Final thought: Founded in 1991, OpenText provides a suite of cloud-based information management solutions to businesses, competing with the likes of IBM, Abbyy, and Hyland. The company trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol $OTEX. While its stock price has made up some ground in the past month, trading at $33.07 per share before market open on Wednesday, it’s still down nearly 25 percent from this time last year.

UPDATE (08/08/2026): This post has been updated to clarify OpenText’s language around the layoffs’ impact on Canadian employees.

Feature image courtesy OpenText.