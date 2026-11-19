The non-profit is giving up to $5 million to companies contributing to food system production capacity.

A new fund is looking to cut $1-million to $5-million cheques to companies contributing to Canada’s food production and supply chain capacity.

The news: Spearheaded by Natural Products Canada (NPC), the Capacity Building Fund is a $25-million fund launching next month. Announced on Thursday, the fund will back Canadian companies as they scale production capacity with non-dilutive funding. Intake opens on Dec. 9, with companies considered on a continuous basis.



From the source: The capacity-building fund is offering $1 million to $5 million in funding, up to 50 percent of eligible project costs. Projects can be up to three years in length and must be a minimum of $2 million in overall size. Applicants also need to match 50 percent of funds from private financing or non-dilutive government funding.

The context: The Capacity Building Fund was announced in conjunction with NPC’s second economic impact assessment report. The report, which outlines the more than $1 billion in GDP contributions generated from NPC’s portfolio over five years, affirmed continued growth among the portfolio since its last assessment in January. It also outlined a renewed $50-million investment from the federal government’s Strategic Response Fund, a portion of which is being used to supply capital to NPC’s new fund.

The fund is looking for early-stage companies that are majority Canadian-owned, have 150 employees or less, and less than $15 million in annual revenue. A full list of criteria is available here.

RELATED: Canadian companies are generating massive returns in the “bioeconomy”



Final thought: NPC’s portfolio companies generated a whopping $294 million in GDP contributions in 2026, according to the impact assessment. That’s nearly a third of the nearly $900 million in GDP generated by the portfolio between 2021 and 2025. NPC’s assessment cites growth among existing portfolio companies, more pre-commercial companies reaching market, and a robust set of new innovators entering the commercialization pipeline as reasons for the returns, underscoring the value of scale-up supports like the Capacity Building Fund.



BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Photo courtesy of Natural Products Canada.