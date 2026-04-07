Mappedin eyes city-wide indoor mapping with $24.5-million USD Series B round

Startup has mapped over 10 billion square feet of indoor space, from airports to stadiums and beyond.

Kitchener-Waterloo-based software startup Mappedin has secured $24.5 million USD in Series B financing to map indoor spaces at scale.



“We … touch about a third of Canadians and Americans every year. But most of our market still doesn’t know about us. That will change.” Hongwei Liu,

Mappedin

The all-equity round, which Mappedin announced this morning, was led by Nashville’s Edison Partners with participation from fellow new investor, Hong Kong-based Betatron Venture Group.

Mappedin, which was founded in 2011, helps organizations create and maintain digital maps of complex indoor environments. Using AI and LiDAR (short for light detection and ranging, a remote sensing method), the company’s platform turns floor plans and spatial data into 3D, dynamic digital maps that can help with navigation, operations, analytics, and safety.

Mappedin co-founder and CEO Hongwei Liu claimed in an email to BetaKit that the company “provides the world’s best tools to map and visualize the indoors” and said it has won US government business. “We’re embedded into mission critical systems and touch about a third of Canadians and Americans every year. But most of our market still doesn’t know about us. That will change,” he said.

Mappedin says this fundraise will help it expand from individual buildings to city-scale indoor mapping. The funding will also help it expand access to its mapping technology for first responders, safety organizations, and large public venues.

Liu said the company’s Series B round closed in December, consisted “mostly” of primary capital, and brought Mappedin’s total funding to more than $35 million USD.

While most of the outside world has already been digitally mapped, digital maps of the indoors, from airports to sports stadiums, are far more difficult to obtain. Mappedin aims to change that by giving building operators and safety officials the tools they need to oversee and secure indoor environments.

Hongwei Liu.

Image courtesy Mappedin.







“We set out to map the indoors,” Liu said. “A digital operating system for every building. Today, we’ve mapped more than 10 billion square feet across 86 countries, guiding over 450 million visitors. Some of the world’s largest properties use our maps, from Simon Property Group to LAX to Super Bowl stadiums. And yet, less than one percent of the world’s indoor space has been mapped digitally. We have work to do!”

Commercial real estate, airports, and stadiums are Mappedin’s largest customer segments. The 100-person company has over 500 paying customers, eight figures in annual revenue, is growing 50 percent year-over-year, and expects to become profitable within the next year. Liu did not share its valuation.

Mappedin’s Series B investors also appear bullish on the company’s growth prospects.

“We believe Mappedin is uniquely positioned to become the de facto indoor mapping layer that powers digital experiences, operational intelligence, and safety systems across the built world,” Edison Partners general partner Ryan Ziegler said in a release.

UPDATE (04/07/2026): This story has been udpated with comments from co-founder and CEO Hongwei Liu.

Feature image courtesy Mappedin.