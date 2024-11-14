Manitoba launches new innovation and technology department amid cabinet refresh

Mike Moroz will head the division supporting the province’s tech industry and modernizing public services.

The government of Manitoba has launched a new department focused on innovation and technology as part of a cabinet shuffle announced this week.

According to a statement issued by the provincial government Nov. 13, the new division will focus on growing Manitoba’s tech industry, as well as supporting businesses and innovation in the province. The department will also look to modernize government services.

The department will be led by Manitoba Legislative Assembly (MLA) member Mike Moroz in the role of minister of innovation and new technology. Moroz represents the district of River Heights as a member of the governing Manitoba New Democratic Party (NDP).

“After years of cuts to health care and a rising cost of living, our government is working to give Manitobans a reason to hope for a better future,” Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said in a statement announcing the cabinet changes. “Today, we renew our commitment to deliver a good life for families, with refreshed and focused government departments and dedicated new ministers ready to serve you.”

The creation of the new department comes one year after the NDP defeated the incumbent Progressive Conservative Party in Manitoba’s general election. That victory made Kinew the first First Nations premier in Canada’s history.

As part of this week’s refresh, several new members were added to the cabinet, while some existing members had their roles adjusted. Jamie Moses, who previously oversaw natural resources within the economic development ministry, will now serve as the minister of business, mining, trade, and job creation. Mintu Sandhu was also added to the cabinet to serve as minister of public service delivery.

Manitoba’s tech industry, while small compared to others in Canada, is still home to a number of anchor companies and growing startups. According to a report from industry association Tech Manitoba, the province’s information and communication technology sector contributed roughly $1.8 billion in gross domestic product to the provincial economy and employed 9,300 workers in 2021.

Capital city Winnipeg plays host to Canadian challenger bank Neo Financial, which launched an innovation hub in the city in 2021. This week, Neo announced $362 million CAD in Series D financing shortly after topping Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 list, tracking over 150,000 percent in three-year revenue growth. Neo was founded by the creators of food delivery app SkipTheDishes, which was founded in Winnipeg and acquired by Just Eat in 2016 for $110 million.

The province is also home to companies like Cerebra, which won a sleep study contract with the Manitoba government last year, software startup RocketRez, which closed $20 million CAD in Series B financing last year, and Farmer’s Edge, which debuted on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2021 but went private earlier this year.

