Lightspeed president JD Saint-Martin returning to VC roots at Boreal Ventures

Saint-Martin will join the Montréal firm at the end of March as it raises its second fund.

The departing president of Lightspeed is joining Montréal venture capital (VC) firm Boreal Ventures in the new year, as he hopes to bring his revenue-scaling experience to portfolio companies.

Earlier this month, JD Saint-Martin announced he was stepping down from e-commerce and point-of-sales company Lightspeed at the end of March 2026. He is set to become co-managing partner of Boreal Ventures, an early-stage VC firm focused on companies building software for blue-collar industries, as well as FinTech and digital health, in the new year.

In an interview with BetaKit on Nov. 27, Saint-Martin said the move marked a return to his roots in VC. He started his career at General Electric’s private equity fund and Québec’s Teralys Capital. “I told myself I wanted to go back to that role after I acquired important experience,” he said. “So I can walk the talk.”

Saint-Martin plans to bring go-to-market expertise as an investor in companies with strong product-market fit potential. To Boreal founder and managing partner David Charbonneau, this revenue-scaling experience will help address a persistent issue for Canadian tech startups.

“Founders find product-market fit, [raise] their first round, then they hire a [vice-president of] sales and they see their sales plateauing,” Charbonneau told BetaKit. “I have seen this pattern over and over again.”

Saint-Martin’s expertise will help portfolio companies overcome this hurdle, Charbonneau said. He co-founded Chronogolf, sold it to Lightspeed, worked his way up to chief revenue officer, and eventually became president. During his tenure, Lightspeed grew annual revenue from $75 million USD ($105 million CAD) to nearly $1.2 billion USD ($1.7 billion CAD), Saint-Martin said.

RELATED: Lightspeed upgrades yearly forecast with revenue beat in fiscal Q2 earnings

Launched in 2021 in partnership with Montréal incubator Centech, Boreal Ventures has nearly deployed all of its $38.3-million CAD first fund, including into software startups for gym management (FliiP) and corporate background checks (Trustii). Charbonneau said that the fund started at a time of overheated valuations; once markets normalized after 2021, the team turned its focus to software startups building for “overlooked,” blue-collar industries, and is now raising its next fund.

Charbonneau will co-lead the fund with Saint-Martin, along with Samuel Larivière, a partner and CFO. All three were at Montréal’s inaugural RevStar Summit in October, a conference dedicated to go-to-market strategy.

Lightspeed, dual-listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, hit $1 billion USD in revenue this year, but its share price has struggled to regain its 2021 high. Its market capitalization is around $2.1 billion CAD.

Saint-Martin will stick around until March to ensure a “smooth transition” for Gabriel Benavides, who is joining as chief revenue officer. Lightspeed told BetaKit it isn’t looking for a replacement for the president at this time.

At Boreal, Saint-Martin hopes to encourage young companies to stay in Canada. He argued that staying in the country has some competitive advantages: a culture of capital efficiency, a fertile ground of test customers, and a diverse and multicultural population, which is an asset for hiring talent.

UPDATE (12/05/25): This story has been updated to note the final close amount of Boreal Ventures’ first fund, which was not previously made public.

Feature image courtesy JD Saint-Martin via LinkedIn.