Jeff Bezos bets on Tenstorrent, Questrade and Wealthsimple trade markets, Shopify’s big BFCM

Cold storage is a method of storing cryptocurrencies offline to protect them from hackers. Nanaimo-based crypto platform ezBtc claimed to use cold storage to protect its customers’ assets, but the BC Securities Commission found the firm diverted $13 million in customer funds for gambling and personal use.

This week, the commission imposed a fine of $18.4 million as well as a lifetime ban from capital markets on ezBtc and its owner, David Smillie.