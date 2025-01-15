Intuit Canada is hiring key tech roles

Canadian tech talent is shaping Intuit’s most ambitious tech projects.

Canada has quietly become a powerhouse for Intuit’s most ambitious technology projects.

From its Toronto base, Intuit’s workforce is tackling some of the company’s thorniest problems in personal finance and small business management, working on its marquee products like TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp.

“Where can you impact 50 million people with the work that you do? That’s rare.”

Intuit is currently recruiting in Toronto to help build an AI platform designed to solve financial challenges for approximately 100 million global customers. Drawing on four decades of Intuit’s data, the platform uses AI to simplify and improve how individuals and businesses manage their money.

These career opportunities come with some enticing perks, but Intuit’s Greg Coulombe, Director of Product Development, believes the real draw lies in the opportunity to work on tech that is used by millions.

“The potential to impact so many people’s lives is really cool,” said Coulombe. “Where can you impact 50 million people with the work that you do? That’s rare.”

Coulombe said Intuit draws talent from a broad range of industries, including the banking and public sectors, but finds that candidates with experience at tech companies are often the strongest match.

“The best ones are coming from roles where they’ve had a high impact and they want that again,” he added. “They like the scale and the stakes.”

Intuit offers employees a wide range of benefits, including health insurance, paid vacation, and support for family and adoption-related expenses. Full-time employees also have access to programs like Well-Being for Life (where employees are reimbursed for up to $1,300 in physical, emotional, and financial expenses) and a generous RRSP matching plan.

Beyond financial perks, Intuit provides paid volunteer opportunities, 15 employee resource groups (like the Pride Network and African Ancestry Network), and a hybrid work environment at Intuit’s state-of-the-art office at The Well.

Here are four tech roles Intuit is hiring for right now. Explore these and other opportunities on Intuit Canada’s career site.

Intuit is scouting for a senior software developer to shape how its teams build AI-powered tools and deliver faster, smarter solutions across key projects.

This role involves designing and building software that is scalable, secure, and built to last, as well as solving problems in a fast-moving FinTech environment, and ensuring systems run smoothly, stay highly available, and perform at their best.

This role is ideal for those with at least 10 years of software development experience, and at least seven years in designing complex distributed systems or business applications.

Intuit is also seeking a Staff Product Manager to lead TurboTax’s Data Integrations, which will allow over 40 million customers access to their financial data seamlessly and more efficiently during tax time.

This role focuses on defining and delivering the strategy for TurboTax’s data integrations. Responsibilities include identifying customer needs, working with developers to design intuitive user experiences, and building scalable services. Success in this role requires analyzing user workflows, solving complex problems, and creating high-performing AI-enabled services.

Intuit is seeking candidates for this role with at least five years of experience in product management, and a background in data systems or large-scale enterprise applications is preferred.

Intuit is building an AI-powered design platform to improve how its designers and developers build solutions, and the team is looking for a Senior Design Technologist to take it from concept to execution.

As one of the first hires on this team, the Senior Design Technologist will create tools that cut through complexity, speed up workflows, and help teams deliver better products across TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mailchimp, and Credit Karma.

This is a hands-on role that involves writing code, troubleshooting, and testing ideas with real users. Beyond building tools, this hire will also help designers and developers work at their best, with the right mix of creativity and precision.

Applicants should have at least five years of experience blending code and design, with a strong grasp of frontend technologies.

Finally, Intuit is on the hunt for a Full Stack Staff Software Developer to help bring its AI-powered financial tools to life.

As part of the team, this developer will take the lead on large, complex projects—designing systems, writing code, and ensuring systems run smoothly across web and mobile platforms.

The ideal candidate will have at least seven years of experience building enterprise applications, solid expertise in Java, and a strong understanding of databases, including SQL and NoSQL.

Find more details about all of these roles and other open positions on Intuit’s career site.

