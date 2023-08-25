H|T: The Healthtech Times – Medtech funding expected to rise throughout 2023

Plus: Peloton launches new approach to B2B service.

Non-profit Canadian tech member association The C100 has unveiled the participants in this year’s installation of its fellowship program, including founders of notable early Canadian startups such as VendorPM, Shakudo, and Moment Energy.

To bolster its support for Canadian founders, the C100 recently made a couple of new additions to its board. In July, it enlisted PointClickCare CEO Mike Wessinger as co-chair, alongside Kijiji founder and Canadian venture capitalist Janet Bannister.

Viome — which has built a business out of assessing customers’ microbiomes, applying AI to the data and using that to provide them with supplements and other guidance based on the findings — has raised $86.5 million to expand its business.

The equity funding will both expand existing business and add new product lines around mouth and dental health, and retail partnerships, including a deal with CVS that will see the pharmacy chain offer Viome tests in some 200 stores in the U.S.

In the second quarter of this year, venture capital funding for medtech companies increased slightly to $2.8 billion, up from the first quarter’s $2.5 billion, according to a new report from Pitchbook.

Pitchbook’s analysts believe that medtech funding reached its low point in the first quarter but will slowly pick back up over the rest of 2023.

Three Canadian startups are joining Google’s latest cohort for its women founders accelerator.

NLPatent, BorderlessHR, and Monark–which are respectively based in Toronto, Ottawa, and Calgary–are among the 11 North American startups selected to take part in this year’s edition of Google for Startups’ Women Founders program.

Healthcare commercial intelligence company Definitive Healthcare bought data analytics startup Populi in a $52 million all-cash deal, the company announced Monday.

The acquisition broadens Definitive Healthcare’s suite of healthcare commercial intelligence solutions with new data, analytics and visualization tools tailor-built for the provider market.

Direct-to-consumer telehealth companies have offered an easier on-ramp for many patients to access prescriptions for a variety of conditions. And since the first GLP-1s were approved for obesity — promising up to 15% weight loss — many of those companies have capitalized on the approvals and surging demand to launch new weight loss businesses.

Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management and Silicon Valley’s Sequoia Heritage have reportedly teamed up to take advantage of the current economic environment, creating "an investment vehicle to capitalize on plunging valuations of venture-backed companies.”

Per the Financial Times, the two companies are investing $250 million USD apiece to found a new company called Pinegrove Capital Partners.

California-based Mendaera, a healthcare robotics company, announced that it had secured $24 million in Series A funding, led by Lux Capital.

Mendaera completed the research and design process of a collaborative robotic system that merges real-time imaging, AI and robotics to help providers make "precise and consistent intervention more accessible."

VoxNeuro, which develops software that measures brain performance, has raised $4.5 million CAD ($3.4 million USD) in all-equity funding as it looks to expand across the United States.

The startup’s chief business officer James Connolly told BetaKit the capital will go towards its sales and marketing efforts, partnerships, and continued development with institutions.

New York-based Peloton announced the launch of Peloton for Business, its new B2B offering that will supply equipment and content to clients in the sectors of corporate wellness, multifamily residential businesses, hospitality, community wellness, healthcare, education and gyms.

The connected fitness company has struggled after the pandemic boom.

