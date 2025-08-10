How Canada can be a leader in space (and save the world)

Select highlights from BetaKit Town Hall: Most Ambitious, featuring NordSpace, Deep Sky, Xatoms, MycoFutures, and Verto Health.

We have another special summer showcase for your listening pleasure this week, featuring select cuts from BetaKit Town Hall: Most Ambitious in June.

What kind of select cuts? How about a company trying to achieve Canada’s first commercial rocket launch? Or three startups solving for the future of humanity? Or maybe one founder sending messages to his future self to ensure he achieves his dreams? It’s all very ambitious and very BetaKit.

“ This isn’t just about doing something cool because space is the next frontier. This is a key domain for economics, for national security, sovereignty, job creation, and everything.”

First up is NordSpace CEO Rahul Goel explaining how we can build Canada into a spacefaring nation. Shortly thereafter, we turn our attention from outer space to planet Earth, with a panel conversation featuring three companies trying to save the world by cleaning water (Xatom’s CEO Diana Virgovicova), capturing carbon (former Deep Sky chief science and commercial officer, Phil De Luna), and growing mushrooms (MycoFutures co-founder Stephanie Lipp). Closing things off with some healthy personal introspection, Verto Health’s Michael Millar shares tips on how to tie one’s dreams to action.

Looking to learn more about these inspirational speakers? You can find many of them in the digital edition of BetaKit Most Ambitious. Check it out!

The BetaKit Podcast is presented by Invest Northern Ireland: the gateway to international growth.

International Tech companies are discovering countless advantages in Northern Ireland. That’s why it’s the #2 international investment location for US cybersecurity firms, as well as Europe’s leading location for new Software development projects. Global Tech giants like Microsoft, Qualcomm, Nvidia, and Synopsys have already spotted the benefits we offer, such as our skilled workforce, supportive business environment, competitive costs, and expertise in sectors like cybersecurity and fintech.

Let Northern Ireland help your business grow. Visit investni.com/americas to learn more.



Feature image courtesy Matt Tibbo Photography for BetaKit. Edited by Darian MacDonald.