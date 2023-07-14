HEC Montréal secures nearly $1 million for new entrepreneurship professional certification

The program aims to help organizations that support entrepreneurs to strengthen their expertise.

HEC Montréal, a business school affiliated with the Université de Montréal, has secured over $928,000 in funding from the provincial Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy to fund its new professional certification program for organizations supporting entrepreneurs.

The program, called ‘Le Certif,’ is a response to the “growing needs” of Québec’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. According to HEC Montréal, it is made for organizations that provide resources to entrepreneurs, with the aim to train their mentors and help them grow their professional knowledge.

HEC Montréal's student-led investment fund recently secured $1-million to invest in North American equities.





Le Certif’s first cohort will meet from Oct. 1-6 in the Hélène-Desmarais building located in downtown Montreal, which is set to open this year.

Participants will have the opportunity to expand their knowledge on the best practices of entrepreneurial support through interactive sessions, practical workshops, and case studies.

To become eligible, organizations must be located in Québec and must have employees who coach and support entrepreneurs in their projects.

Founded in 1907, HEC Montréal is recognized as the first established school of management in Canada. It offers nearly 150 management programs from bachelor’s degrees to PhD, as well as options for continuing education.

In 1994, HEC Montréal created a student-led investment fund, which was recently awarded a mandate to manage $1 million in funding this March to make investments in North American equities.

Earlier this year, HEC Montreal also received a $600,000 donation from KPMG for its “Measuring Beyond” initiative, which was created to showcase the importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and the role of Québec businesses in contributing to the decarbonization effort.

