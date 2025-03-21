Google eyes AdHawk, Nvidia’s Canadian partner, and a red light for Tesla

#1. Québec businessman Pierre Lassonde donated $50 million this week to establish a deep tech institute at Polytechnique Montréal. In which industry is Lassonde a prominent figure?
Pierre Lassonde is a prominent figure in the mining industry, best known as the co-founder of Franco-Nevada, an early publicly traded gold royalty company. His recent donation is the largest single gift in the history of Polytechnique Montréal.
#2. Vancouver’s D-Wave recently claimed quantum supremacy, which refers to a quantum computer’s ability to do what?
D-Wave Quantum Systems said it achieved quantum supremacy, which refers to the ability of a quantum computing system to solve a problem no classical computer can in a reasonable amount of time.
Despite the lofty term, Canadian experts say supremacy is not the be-all, end-all of quantum innovation, noting that it is just one metric among several marking the progress toward widely useful quantum computers.
#3. Which Calgary-based startup prevents sales reps from getting ducked by prospects?
Quack is a Calgary-based startup that focuses on enhancing the cold-calling process for sales teams. The company, which closed $500,000 this week, allows sales professionals to call multiple prospects simultaneously, reducing downtime and increasing efficiency.
#4. Which Canadian telecom provider says it is to be the first to become an official Nvidia cloud partner?
Telus has become the first North American service provider to be designated as an official Nvidia Cloud Partner. In partnership with Nvidia, Telus plans to establish a “Sovereign AI Factory” at its Rimouski, Quebec data centre, with a goal to enhance AI capabilities while ensuring data remains within Canadian borders.
#5. Where did Taiv and its recently acquired company, Local Reach, both get their start?
Taiv and Local Reach started in a bar, where they saw digital signage enhance the customer experience. Their products help bars, restaurants, and small businesses boost profits by delivering targeted ads, specials, events, and trivia through existing TV sets.
#6. Google is reportedly in final talks to acquire Waterloo-based AdHawk Microsystems, which develops technology that does what?
AdHawk has developed a micro-electromechanical eye tracker built into smart glasses and “metaverse hardware” headsets. According to Bloomberg, Google intends to purchase the startup for $115 million, and AdHawk staff would join the team developing Android XR, Google’s recently unveiled platform for mixed-reality headsets and smart glasses.
#7. Why was Tesla removed from the Vancouver International Auto Show this week?
Tesla was removed from this week’s Vancouver International Auto Show due to safety concerns, as announced by the show’s executive director Eric Nicholl. This decision follows recent “Tesla Takedown” protests in Ottawa and Vancouver against Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been advising US President Donald Trump.
#8. Summit Nanotech recently commissioned a demonstration plant in Northern Chile, one of the world’s largest sources of what?
Northern Chile is one of the world’s largest sources of lithium, a key metal for battery production. Summit Nanotech recently commissioned a demonstration plant there to test its sustainable lithium extraction technology. The plant marks a key milestone as the company scales its operations, backed by $36.5 million CAD in new funding announced this week.
#9. Why were nearly all Cybertrucks recalled this week?
Tesla recalled nearly all Cybertrucks this week due to faulty glue used on the truck’s cant rail, a stainless steel exterior trim panel, which can detach while driving. The adhesive is prone to weakening over time due to environmental exposure, causing the panel to loosen and become a potential road hazard.
#10. What did Shopify do this week related to its stock listing?
Shopify said it voluntarily transferred to the Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Shopify did not explain why the company transferred its listing.
The Nasdaq, which is the younger exchange between the two, holds listings for most major tech stocks, including Apple, Nvidia, and Amazon, while the NYSE is known for holding more traditional companies, such as Boeing, General Motors, and Walmart.
