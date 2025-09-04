Aidan Gomez, Kari Briski, Minister Evan Solomon, Yoshua Bengio to headline ALL IN 2025

Inside the agenda for Canada's largest AI event, coming to Montréal on Sept. 24 and 25.

Cohere’s new AI chief, an AI godfather, NVIDIA’s AI playmaker, and Canada’s Minister of AI are among the thousands gathering in Montréal this month for ALL IN 2025.

Canada’s largest AI conference will take place September 24 and 25 at Montréal’s Palais des congrès. With 6,000 expected attendees, ALL IN returns for its third edition with a mandate to unite business leaders and startup entrepreneurs around the goal of building an AI-powered economy.

“ALL IN was born from a deep conviction: that Canada has everything it takes to demonstrate business leadership in AI,” said Isabelle Turcotte, Co-Founder and CEO of ALL IN, who described the event as “a collective mobilization” to showcase the best of Canadian AI.

That ambition shows up in this year’s 200-strong speaker lineup and five content tracks. One of those speakers is Yoshua Bengio, co-recipient of the 2018 Turing Award and widely known as one of the godfathers of AI, who recently launched his own AI safety research organization, LawZero.

He will be joined by Canadian tech ecosystem leaders such as Julien Billot of Scale AI, Amba Kak of the AI Now Institute, and Michael Buhr of C100, as well as leaders from Canada’s government, including AI Minister Evan Solomon and Minister of Industry Mélanie Joly.

One of the highlights for business professionals at ALL IN 2024 was the mix of participants: 45 percent were AI solution providers and 55 percent were current or potential adopters. That balance created space for conversations focused on both the technology itself and its practical applications in business.

In a statement, Minister Joly said ALL IN “plays a key role in connecting innovators and decision makers from here and around the world and in encouraging Canadian businesses to take action.”

Cohere Co-Founders Aidan Gomez and Nick Frosst will be among the Canadian tech leaders speaking at ALL IN. Cohere’s Chief AI Officer Joelle Pineau, who recently joined the company from Meta, will also take the stage to explore how academic research can be transformed into scalable products.

Other Canadian tech leaders set to speak at ALL IN include Shelby Austin of Arteria AI, Mike Murchison of Ada, Avery Pennarun of Tailscale, and Jennifer Arnold of Minerva. They will be complemented by leaders of international giants like Airbus, Deloitte, Mistral AI, NVIDIA, and SAP.

One of those industry heavyweights is Kari Ann Briski, Vice President of Generative AI Software for Enterprises at NVIDIA, who will join Cohere’s Gomez and Minister Solomon for a discussion on Canada’s AI achievements.

The investor perspective at ALL IN will include leaders like Janet Bannister of Staircase Ventures, Sankana Basu of Radical Ventures, and Kory Jeffrey of Inovia Capital, who will examine how capital is being deployed to support Canadian AI startups.

ALL IN’s content tracks are built to show how AI is moving from promise to practice. Sessions span the future of work, enterprise transformation, data innovation, sustainability, and the economy.

Sasha Luccioni of Hugging Face, who is researching AI ethics and sustainability, will participate in a discussion on AI’s role in climate solutions. And as the Government of Canada commits to prioritizing AI, Stephen Burt, Canada’s Chief Data Officer, will join Lucy Hargreaves of Build Canada and others to explore how automation and accountability are reshaping government services.

Creativity and culture are also on the agenda. Naeem Talukdar, co-founder and CEO of Moonvalley, which raised $84 million USD this year to develop foundational AI video models, will contribute to a conversation on how automation is influencing artistic production, storytelling, and audience engagement.

Among the many features of this year’s program is the AI Challenge for AgriTech. In a reverse-pitch format, global organizations World Health Organization and others will invite Canadian AI companies to respond to urgent challenges in the agricultural sector. The winners will go on to present at the World Food Forum in Rome this October in the AgriFood Pitch Battle.

On top of the sessions, the conference will feature demos of ready-to-deploy AI solutions, guided tours of Canada’s AI scene, and chances to rub shoulders with potential strategic partners, decision-makers, investors, and top Canadian and international AI teams.

