Global payroll platform Borderless AI now lets employees get paid in crypto

Toronto startup says the tool aims to cut the hassle and cost of moving money after payroll lands.

Toronto-based human resources and global payroll software Borderless AI has added a new feature that allows employees to get paid in cryptocurrency.

“Companies that adapt and offer flexible options to employees, including crypto, go a long way in building an invested workforce.”

With Crypto-Native Payroll, launched Thursday morning, companies using Borderless can allow their employees to allocate a portion of their earnings to be paid in cryptocurrency before payroll is finalized, according to a Borderless blog post.

Borderless says this eliminates the need for post-payroll transfers, eliminating friction while also lowering transaction and exchange rate costs.

Borderless co-founder and CEO Willson Cross said in a statement that the new feature evolved from the global employment market, which allows people to work from anywhere around the world.

“When you look at a global workforce, a one-size-fits-all [approach] no longer applies when you take into consideration each country’s currencies and savings options,” Cross said. “The global hiring market remains competitive, and companies that adapt and offer flexible options to employees, including crypto, go a long way in building an invested workforce.”

RELATED: Borderless AI makes its Cohere-powered HR agent free to use

Crypto-Native Payroll brings cryptocurrency alongside other traditional investment mechanisms, such as the ability to directly contribute a portion of an employee’s paycheque to an RRSP. Employees can now use Borderless to submit and manage their contribution requests, keep track of whether they’ve been approved, and update or stop their contributions at any time before payroll locks.

Global crypto transaction volume has declined over the past two quarters, according to the Q1 2026 Global Crypto Adoption Index released this week by blockchain firm TRM Labs. Still, there’s not an insignificant amount of retail activity; according to the report, global retail crypto activity reached $979 billion USD in Q1 2026. The Ontario Securities Commission has estimated that around one in ten Canadians owns crypto either directly as a token or through a crypto-based fund.

Borderless AI was founded in 2022 by Cross and chairman Sean Aggarwal, who is also the chairman of rideshare technology company Lyft. The company emerged from stealth with $27 million in seed funding in March 2024 for its AI HR assistant and has since expanded to help companies with onboarding, paying, and managing employees from around the world without setting up foreign entities.

Feature image courtesy Borderless AI.