CEO’s public plea answered as company resumes advancement of its fusion demonstration program.

Months after shedding staff and scaling back its operations amid fundraising challenges, General Fusion’s public plea for investment has been answered.

The Richmond, BC-based company has secured $22 million USD ($30 million CAD) in fresh financing to fuel its LM26 fusion demonstration program and advance its plans for commercially viable fusion power.

In a blog post, General Fusion CEO Greg Twinney claimed this is “a resounding vote of confidence in our technology, our people, and our mission,” and marks “a new day” for the 23-year-old firm after what he described as “one of the most challenging financial moments in [its] history.”

“This funding is a resounding vote of confidence in our technology, our people, and our mission.”

Investors in the financing included both new and existing backers like Segra Capital, PenderFund (via the Pender Growth Fund and Pender Small Cap Opportunities Fund), Chrysalix Venture Capital, JIMCO (the global investment arm of Saudi Arabia’s billionaire Jameel family),Gaingels, Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke’s Thistledown Capital, Presight Capital, and Hatch.

According to The Globe and Mail, the round was a “pay-to-play” deal. Some existing preferred shareholders bought their pro-rata shares to maintain their stakes in General Fusion, and most of those that did not saw their stake sizes diminish.

Just over three months ago, Twinney wrote in an open letter that the fusion energy developer stood “at a crossroads.” General Fusion was on the cusp of achieving an important technical milestone—demonstrating fusion at temperatures of 10 million degrees—while simultaneously facing a severe funding crunch.

At the time, Canada’s entrant in the fusion race had laid off a quarter of its staff and scaled back its operations in the wake of “unexpected and urgent financing constraints.”

In an interview with BetaKit in May, Twinney attributed the company’s fundraising challenges to uncertain geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions, including shifting US attitudes towards clean energy under President Donald Trump, noting that this environment has left investors more wary of backing more complex, capital-intensive, and higher risk technologies.

RELATED: General Fusion lays off staff, looks for funding as capital suddenly runs dry

While this latest financing falls well short of General Fusion’s goal to raise $125 million USD, Axios reports that it permits Canada’s fusion race entrant to stay afloat and continue developing its technology through next year.

In March, General Fusion took a major step by creating its first magnetized plasma in LM26, which is needed for its fusion reactions.

General Fusion will require more cash to reach the 100-million-degree temperatures needed to cross “scientific breakeven conditions,” or the point where its LM26 fusion demonstration device is capable of producing an equal amount of energy to what it takes in—a key achievement the company is targeting on the path to commercial fusion energy.

The fusion energy developer ultimately hopes to deploy reactors based on its Magnetized Target Fusion technology by the mid-2030s.

Feature image courtesy General Fusion.