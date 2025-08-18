Friendlier closes $4.5 million to help more food service operators ditch single-use containers

Guelph cleantech startup claims it has helped reuse over 3.3 million containers since 2019.

Guelph, Ont.-based cleantech startup Friendlier has raised $4.5 million CAD as it looks to replace more kinds of single-use waste for food service operators.

The round included participation from Toronto-based investment firms Good & Well and Relay Ventures, as well as other undisclosed investors. BetaKit has reached out to Friendlier for more details, including who led the round. Friendlier has raised a total of nearly $13 million CAD to date.

Founded in 2019 by CEO Kayli Smith and chief revenue officer Jacquie Hutchings, Friendlier offers food service operators reusable plastic containers to replace single-use counterparts. Customers pay a deposit for their signature ocean blue-coloured containers and receive refunds when the containers are dropped off at deposit stations. Friendlier sanitizes used containers from vendors before redistributing them. The reuse program is available across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia.

The funding will be used to “deepen” Friendlier’s infrastructure, Smith said in a statement. The company is evolving its system to work across more food service environments than just traditional dining halls, including accommodations for hot beverages, catering, and retail grab-and-go stations. The company is also deploying additional “micro-sanitation hubs,” or proprietary facilities that process the reusable packaging at scale.

“Friendlier’s end-to-end solution has the potential to reach significant scale and help catalyze the system-wide change needed to protect our planet for generations to come,” Good & Well director of investments Jonathan Shui said in a statement.

Friendlier raised a $5-million seed extension round in December 2023, co-led by Relay and Garage Capital, shortly after it had reached a milestone of one million reused containers. The company now says it has reused more than 3.3 million containers and has secured partnerships with the Toronto Zoo, Coca-Cola Canada, and grocery chain Farm Boy. It has also expanded to the University of British Columbia.

Friendlier isn’t the only Canadian company tackling single-use food waste with a turn-key solution. This past April, Vancouver-based Reusables raised a $3.6-million seed round to expand its similar offering across North America.

Feature image courtesy Friendlier.