Former Toronto Raptor Pascal Siakam teams up with DMZ to launch EdTech accelerator

NBA Champion and Toronto tech hub aim to give early-stage EdTech startups a boost.

Former Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam has joined forces with Toronto Metropolitan University’s technology incubator DMZ to jump-start a new accelerator for early-stage EdTech startups.

Applications are open until Tues. Mar. 11.

Founded by PS43 (Siakam’s not-for-profit foundation) and DMZ, the Siakam EdTech Engine is a 12-week virtual accelerator for companies across Canada and the United States that are developing products designed to transform K-12 education.

The accelerator program, which is set to run from April to July 2025, will provide up to six startups with mentorship, other perks like access to Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud for Startups, and direct connections to school boards, educators, and students via PS43 and DMZ’s combined network so participating companies can gather feedback and refine their tech.

Applications are open until Tues. Mar. 11. Programming will culminate in a Demo Day where participants will present their solutions to a panel of judges including Siakam for $50,000 worth of grant prizes.

The Siakam EdTech Engine is seeking EdTech startups developing culturally relevant and community-based learning tools, parent engagement solutions, management applications for teachers, and platforms that support student mental health, with priority given to companies with an impact on underserved communities that offer products in both English and French.

With the new accelerator, Siakam is looking to match the impact he made on the court in Toronto. The three-time National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star and two-time All-NBA player, who now plays for the Indiana Pacers, played a key role in helping the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA Championship in 2019.

Through PS43, he aims to “make a difference in the lives of children through education.” In a statement, Siakam said that by teaming up with DMZ, the two organizations hope to give EdTech entrepreneurs the tools they need “to create real change.”

The launch of the Siakam EdTech Engine comes shortly after DMZ received $3.5 million from the federal government to establish a new Centre for Housing Innovation hub that will provide a training program and housing-focused accelerator. DMZ also announced a new fund for early-stage startups in June 2024 with an initial commitment of $5 million.



Feature image courtesy Chensiyuan via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).