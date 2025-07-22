Former Toronto Raptor Pascal Siakam dishes $50,000 in grants to winners of inaugural EdTech accelerator

NBA champion Spicy P teamed up with a panel of judges at the Siakam EdTech Engine Accelerator's demo day.

Last week six startups pitched their EdTech solutions to a crowd of educators, investors, tech leaders, and an NBA star. Participating in the inaugural Siakam EdTech Engine Accelerator demo day, three startups went home with a combined $50,000 in grant funding, selected by former Toronto Raptor Pascal Siakam.

Launched in February, the accelerator is a collaboration between PS43, a not-for-profit founded by the champion power forward, and Toronto Metropolitan University technology incubator DMZ. EdTech startups in the cohort brought forward artificial intelligence (AI)-based teaching assistants like Gibbly, Shuriii, Factors Education, and Edventive. They also showcased play-based learning platforms like Cyber Legends and English Islands.

With its digital literacy platform designed to help youth navigate the digital landscape, Cyber Legends took home the first place prize of $30,000, as well as the opportunity to pilot its solution with the Toronto Catholic School Board and the Indiana Math and Science Academy West. AI analytics platform Shuriii, which looks to help teachers in underserved schools pinpoint learning gaps, received $15,000, while AI-powered reading tutor English Islands received $5,000.

NBA Champion Pascal Siakam tunes in to the Siakam EdTech Engine Accelerator’s inaugural demo day alongside DMZ executive director Abdullah Snobar. Image courtesy DMZ.

The grant recipients were selected by a panel of expert judges, including Siakam himself, who tuned in virtually. The three-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA player played a key role in helping the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA Championship in 2019. Nicknamed “Spicy P” and now a member of the recent NBA finalist Indiana Pacers, Siakam says he aims to use PS43 to “make a difference in the lives of children through education.”

“I founded PS43 because I believe education has the power to transform the lives of youth,” Siakam said in a statement. “Watching these startups channel their passion into solutions that help students thrive, that is what it is all about.”

The accelerator program, which ran from April to July 2025, provided the six startups with DMZ’s programming, coaching, and hands-on workshops, as well as resources and mentors from Google for Startups. PS43’s network helped connect the startups with school boards and educators for feedback and connections to help refine their tech.

All images courtesy of the DMZ.