Montréal-founded FightCamp launches Peloton-style boxing lessons in Canada

At-home boxing platform designed by Montréal Founder Institute graduate Khalil Zahar.

Costa Mesa, California-based, Canadian-founded FightCamp has launched its at-home boxing connected fitness platform in Canada.

“Our team of former boxers and busy parents hope to add a fun, engaging and effective routine to many households.” Khalil Zahar

FightCamp

FightCamp was founded by CEO Khalil Zahar, a Canadian entrepreneur who received mechanical engineering degrees from Laval University and the University of Toronto. Originally launched as Hykso in 2014 offering wrist sensors for competitive athletes, the company graduated from the spring 2015 cohort of Founder Institute’s Montréal pre-seed accelerator and was accepted into Y Combinator’s Winter 2016 cohort. In a statement, Zahar said he leveraged his time at Founder Institute to build FightCamp’s strike-tracking technology.

Utilizing a Peloton-style model, FightCamp aims to teach boxing and kickboxing fundamentals through more than 3000 video workouts that range from 5 to 60 minutes. A standard package costs $999 USD, currently on sale for $699, and includes a boxing bag, a heart rate monitor, and four trackers that go into the provided hand and ankle wraps. Additionally, users pay $39 USD per month for a membership that provides access to FightCamp’s video workouts, progress tracking, and workout plans.

“With our proprietary strike tracking technology, people see their hard work reflected on screen in real-time while they workout, driving focus and motivation to push through their past records,” Zahar said in a statement. “With only roughly half of Canadians currently getting enough exercise, our team of former boxers and busy parents hope to add a fun, engaging and effective routine to many households.”

The company has since raised a total of $98 million in external funding according to TechCrunch, with the majority coming from a $90 million round in 2021 that included backing from investors such as Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, and Georges St-Pierre. FightCamp’s Canadian investors include Montréal-based BCF Ventures, Panache Ventures, and 500 Canada.

Feature image courtesy FightCamp.