Elevate gears up for 2023 tech festival, unveils full schedule and list of speakers

Headlined by Canada’s Deputy PM, Elevate’s latest event will feature masterclasses and networking after-parties.

Elevate Festival, which is set to return to Toronto in two weeks for its fifth annual event, has unveiled its full schedule and speaker list.

The Canadian technology and innovation conference’s 2023 edition will be hosted at Meridian Hall, the St. Lawrence Centre, and the Design Exchange from Sept. 26 to 28. With an eye toward social impact, this year’s Elevate Festival will feature programming related to artificial intelligence (AI), FinTech, creators, gaming, future societies, startups, cybersecurity, the future of work, and a wide variety of other topics.

BetaKit is an Elevate media partner. This year, BetaKit is programming Elevate’s AI and FinTech stages, which will feature panels on the future of crypto exchanges operating in Canada and Canadian AI regulation, among other topics.

In addition to Main Stage events, a Tech Talent Zone for job-seekers, and a dedicated Women+ in Tech stream for women entrepreneurs, this year’s festival includes some new programming additions, including one-hour masterclass sessions for small groups hosted by industry experts and networking after-parties.

“Canada isn’t an aspiring technology power—Canada has arrived,” Elevate co-founder and CEO Lisa Zarzeczny said in a statement. “This year’s festival will unite Canadian innovators and provide meaningful opportunities to learn, connect with diverse stakeholders, and exchange ideas centered around our nation’s well-being, sustainability and equity.”

Elevate 2023 headliners include Canadian deputy prime minister and minister of finance Chrystia Freeland, former CTV National News chief anchor Lisa LaFlamme, Sweet July founder and CEO Ayesha Curry (spouse to NBA star Stephen Curry), retired astronaut and Elevate co-chair Chris Hadfield, and TransTech Social Enterprises founder and CEO Angelica Ross.

The conference’s full list of speakers also includes Canadian minister of small business Mary Ng, Wes Hall and Arlene Dickinson of Dragons’ Den, Staircase Ventures managing partner Janet Bannister, WonderFi president and CEO Dean Skurka, Knix founder and president Joanna Griffiths, Miovision co-founder and CEO Kurtis McBride, and Wattpad co-founder and former CEO Allen Lau, co-founder of Two Small Fish Ventures with his wife Eva Lau (also a speaker), Wealthsimple co-founder and CEO Michael Katchen, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow are also expected to attend, among many others.

You can use the BetaKit-provided code ‘ELEVATEFESTBETAKIT20’ for a 20 percent discount on tickets to Elevate 2023.

Feature image courtesy Elevate.