Digital trust experts headline annual EXCITE Summit

Canadian cybersecurity and Indigenous data ethics to be discussed in Toronto on June 25 and 26.

After a week of startup conversations and side parties, a community of digital economy leaders, technology experts and policymakers will gather in Toronto this week, focused on advancing digital trust.

The EXCITE Annual Summit will take place on June 25 and 26 at the Toronto Reference Library. Formerly known as IdentityNORTH, the conference focuses on the intersection of digital identity, the digital economy, online service delivery, and privacy.

Digital diplomat Dr. David Bray

The Summit’s keynote speaker is Dr. David Bray, named in 2024 as one of “24 Americans Changing the World.”

As the former Executive Director of the People-Centered Internet Coalition, chaired by Internet co-originator Vint Cerf, Dr. Bray describes himself as a “human flak jacket” and will provide a global perspective on the critical role of digital trust in the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence.

Dr. Bray began working for the US government at age 15 and has served as IT chief for the Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Program at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Cybersecurity insights from Dr. Ali Ghorbani

Dr. Ali Ghorbani is the Director of the Canadian Institute for CyberSecurity, and will delve into the Canadian viewpoint on cybersecurity. With more than 30 years of experience in the field, Dr. Ghorbani’s contributions to national cybersecurity strategies provide a comprehensive understanding of the current threats and the innovative solutions being implemented in Canada to enhance digital security.

Indigenous Leaders explore data ethics

A panel of leaders from leading Indigenous organizations such as the First Nations Technology Council and the Indigenous Friends Association will focus on the crucial topic of data ethics and management. This session will provide unique perspectives on how data can be managed ethically and the role of Indigenous knowledge in shaping these practices. The discussion will also highlight insights from the recent DAIS report, “Digital Journeys: A Path Towards Digital Economic Empowerment for Indigenous Youths in Canada,” emphasizing the importance of digital empowerment and ethical data management for Indigenous communities.

Explore Identity Verification in the Age of AI

Speakers from leading organizations such as SecureKey Technologies and the Digital Identity and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) will participate in “Unlocking Trust: Exploring the Evolution of Identity Verification in the Age of AI.” The latest advancements in identity verification technologies will be explored, along with their implications for building digital trust.

Experience Community Conversations

A unique feature of the Summit is a full day dedicated to community conversations, open dialogue and collaboration. Day two of EXCITE focuses on sessions fostering connections among policy workers, innovators, leaders, and new community members, ensuring a rich exchange of ideas and experiences.

Join Us at EXCITE!

Images provided by EXCITE Annual Summit.