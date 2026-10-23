Dayforce to acquire Ribbon AI to bolster AI recruitment capabilities

HR software company will integrate AI-powered job interviewers into its agentic recruiting portfolio.

Dayforce is looking to help its enterprise customers offload some job interviews to AI.

The news: The Canadian-led human resources (HR) management software company agreed on Friday to acquire Toronto-based Ribbon AI. Ribbon’s AI-native platform conducts screening interviews on behalf of companies, using a generated voice to ask prospective employees questions and conduct conversations about the job based on its description.

Dayforce said in a statement that Ribbon’s technology will be natively integrated into its new agentic recruiting experience, with its combined capabilities helping Dayforce customers source, screen, evaluate, and engage talent. The purchase price was not disclosed, nor was the timeline for when the transaction will be completed.

From the source: “AI can take on more of the manual, time-sensitive work that slows hiring down, while recruiters focus on engaging talent and making the decisions that matter,” Dayforce’s Toronto-based founder and CEO, David Ossip, said in a statement. “Ribbon accelerates our vision for agentic recruiting, helping frontline organizations get the right people into critical roles faster and build a more responsive, resilient workforce.”

The context: The transaction follows Dayforce, which is headquartered in both Toronto and Minneapolis, being acquired and taken private by US-based private equity giant Thoma Bravo for $12.3 billion USD ($17 billion CAD) earlier this year.

Ribbon was founded in 2022 by CEO Arsham Ghahramani and COO Dave Vu. The company raised $8.2 million USD in early 2025, led by Radical Ventures. In addition to AI interviewing, Ribbon also provides AI-powered talent sourcing, and Dayforce said it’s nearing the creation of an AI scheduling agent.

Final thought: Dayforce said that Ribbon’s technology is proven at scale, with hundreds of customers and more than one million completed interviews. However, the rise of AI job interviewers has been met with criticism, whether it’s because of the impact of AI on the job market, the encouragement of insincerity, or because some feel being screened by an AI is dehumanizing.

Feature image courtesy Dayforce.