CPPIB takes $50-million USD stake in AI holding firm Beacon Software

Funding helps lift two-year-old Toronto company’s Series C round to $425 million USD.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) is taking an equity stake in Toronto AI company Beacon Software, contributing to an upsizing of the company’s previously announced Series C fundraising round.

The news: Beacon Software, a holding company that acquires software companies and integrates AI into their operations, announced an investment from CPPIB of $50 million USD ($69 million CAD) on Thursday. The investment comes from CPPIB’s Growth Equity Unit, and will be used to further accelerate Beacon’s acquisitions and hire “frontier AI engineers” to build out the company’s shared AI operating system.

From the source: Beacon’s portfolio boasts 45 companies, primarily serving sectors like logistics, education, finance, manufacturing, and utilities. It now reports more than $200 million USD in consolidated annual revenue and is valued at $1.75 billion USD ($2.4 billion CAD), according to The Globe and Mail.

The context: CPPIB’s investment is one part of a larger expansion to Beacon’s Series C raise. Announced last June, that raise netted Beacon $225 million USD and was led by Silicon Valley-based investor General Catalyst and Boston’s HarbourVest Partners, as well as Toronto’s Intrepid Growth Partners. This recent upsizing, which includes CPPIB’s $50 million investment, brings Beacon Software’s Series C to $425 million USD.

Beacon’s rollup strategy—sometimes compared to the celebrated Canadian software firm Constellation Software—not only brings AI integration into already established operations, it also provides portfolio companies with a shared tech platform and advisors from tech heavyweights like Instacart (of which CEO and co-founder Nilam Ganenthiran is an alumnus), Meta, OpenAI, and Shopify.

Final thought: Founded just two years ago, Beacon has seen remarkably quick growth, raising more than $750 million, according to The Globe and Mail, and opening offices in New York and San Francisco. The company claimed last June to be acquiring new portfolio companies on a near-weekly basis. That success likely contributed to the CPPBI’s interest in taking an equity stake at such an early point in the startup’s career, particularly on the heels of other, later-stage investments in Canadian success stories like Cohere and Wealthsimple.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy Beacon Software.