Cohere buys AI code review startup Cubic as acquisition spree continues

Toronto AI firm has also completed purchase of Czech cybersecurity company Aisle.

Canadian AI darling Cohere has officially acquired two other technology companies: code review startup Cubic and cybersecurity firm Aisle.

The news: Toronto-based Cohere announced the close of both deals on Friday but did not disclose financial terms. The deals mark the AI model developer’s third and fourth strategic acquisitions of 2026, following its purchase of Montréal and Berlin’s Reliant AI and agreement to merge with German AI peer Aleph Alpha in a transaction that is now in the final stages of completion. While Cohere initially shared it had agreed to buy Czech-based Aisle last month to set up a new cyber defence division, this appears to be the first sign that Cohere is purchasing Cubic, which is based in London, United Kingdom, according to its Y Combinator profile.

From the source: In a Friday blog post, Cohere wrote that Cubic and Aisle “strengthen the sovereign AI platform we’re building for organizations around the world.” They also bolster Cohere’s presence overseas as it joins forces with Aleph Alpha to create a viable, transatlantic alternative to US and Chinese AI giants, including Anthropic and OpenAI.

The context: Cohere said Cubic’s team and AI code-review capabilities will help its engineering staff spot vulnerabilities, improve their code, and accelerate their software development efforts. They are joining Cohere to establish a “secure coding vertical” inside the company. Meanwhile, Aisle has built autonomous systems for software vulnerability discovery and remediation; its 50-person team is joining Cohere’s workforce of more than 800, and its Prague office is becoming the domestic AI champion’s global centre for AI cybersecurity.

Final thought: Based on Cohere’s current dealmaking pace and recent track record, it would not be surprising to see more Europe-focused merger and acquisition activity by the company in the near future as it looks to strengthen its technical capabilities and deepen its ties on both sides of the Atlantic. With most of a whopping $7-billion CAD Series E round now secured, Cohere certainly possesses the war chest to continue executing on such a strategy.

Feature image courtesy ALL IN.