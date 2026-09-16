Cohere reaches terms with German peer Aleph Alpha to take on AI giants

Combined company will retain the Cohere name and become dual-headquartered in Toronto and Berlin.

Cohere is one step closer to combining with its German peer Aleph Alpha to rival American competitors OpenAI and Anthropic.

The news: At the ALL IN conference in Montréal on Wednesday, Cohere CEO Aidan Gomez announced that his company had come to terms on a business combination agreement with Berlin-based Aleph Alpha, five months after the companies announced they would join forces.

The transaction will increase Cohere’s employee headcount to more than 1,000 across both continents, according to the company, with the combined entity dual-headquartered in Berlin and Toronto, keeping Aleph Alpha’s Heidelberg office as a research center.

As part of the deal, Aleph Alpha co-CEO Ilhan Scheer will become COO of the combined company, while co-founder and co-chief research officer Samuel Weinbach will become Cohere’s chief research officer.

The deal remains subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close later this year.

From the source: “We’re creating a Canadian-German champion at the frontier on the world stage,” Gomez said on stage at ALL IN, adding the combined firm will “Bring Canadian-German values to this technology which will impact all of us.”

When Weinbach was asked on stage if he thinks the combined company can be a true rival to OpenAI and Anthropic, he said yes.

“That’s why we’re joining forces,” Weinbach said.

The context: While the firms have described the deal publicly as a merger, a source familiar with the deal told BetaKit in April that, as the larger player, Cohere is buying Aleph Alpha. At the time, The Financial Times reported that the joint entity would be valued at around $20 billion USD, or approximately $27 billion CAD.

As part of that deal, German retail conglomerate and Aleph Alpha shareholder Schwarz Group pledged to invest 500 million euros ($800 million CAD) in and lead an upcoming Series E round in the combined company. The Globe and Mail reported last week that Cohere is nearing a Series E fundraising between $2 billion and $3 billion USD.

Final thought: Both firms are positioning the merger as a play for the sovereign AI market, providing enterprises and governments an AI option that keeps their data on their home soil. Cohere and French firm Mistral are the only leading AI labs not based in the US or China, making them attractive options for customers that don’t want their AI provider governed by those jurisdictions. Just last week, Mistral announced its own three billion euro ($4.8 billion CAD) fundraise at a 21 billion euro ($33.7 billion CAD) post-money valuation to fund its own pursuit of the sovereign AI market.

Feature image courtesy Madison McLauchlan for BetaKit. With files from Madison McLauchlan.