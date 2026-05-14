Clio tops $500 million USD in ARR as AI reshapes the legal market

CEO Jack Newton sounds off on revenue inflation and weathering the SaaSpocalypse.

Burnaby, BC-based legaltech company Clio announced on Tuesday that it is now generating more than $500 million USD ($687 million CAD) in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

This milestone comes six months after Clio shared it hit $400 million USD in ARR, alongside the close of its $500-million USD Series G and landmark acquisition of Spanish-American peer vLex.



“Context is the most important word in AI product development right now.” Jack Newton, Clio





Clio provides software to more than 400,000 legal professionals, including people working at some of the world’s largest law firms, corporate legal departments, and government teams.

“Reaching this milestone while both accelerating revenue growth and maintaining profitability proves something important: you don’t have to choose between discipline and ambition,” Clio co-founder and CEO Jack Newton told BetaKit over email. “We’ve built Clio to do both.”

Four years ago, Clio was generating $100 million USD in ARR. The company hit $200 million USD in 2024, doubled that figure by late last year, and today sits above half a billion in ARR.

That compares to Clio competitors like Harvey—which TechCrunch explains has been around for four years and hit $190 million ARR at the end of 2025—and Legora, which reached $100 million in ARR in April, 18 months after launching.

Newton said Clio’s accelerated growth comes as “the legal profession is being reshaped by AI faster than anything we’ve seen in our lifetime.” The CEO said Clio’s customers “aren’t asking if they should lead on this, they’re demanding we help them do it.”

Scott Stevenson, co-founder and CEO of AI-focused Toronto legaltech Spellbook, says many AI startups are inflating their revenues amid what has become a frothy AI market. Stevenson has claimed companies are blurring actual ARR with contracted annual recurring revenue (CARR)—which includes future sales that are not guaranteed—to win investor attention.

When asked what he makes of this trend, Newton said that ARR “has long been a meaningful benchmark because it offers a view of recurring business momentum, not future intent.”

“Once that line starts to blur with contracted revenue or forward-looking commitments, comparability breaks down,” Newton said. “Serious investors know the difference.”

These days, Newton said he is paying much closer attention to Clio’s ratio of daily to monthly active users, the company’s activation rate, and its net revenue retention than its CARR.

While Newton hopes to eventually take Clio public, he is in no rush to do so anytime soon. He said that Clio has no fresh news to share on that front at this time.

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Clio is one of many businesses that have spent the past year or so trying to evolve from a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to an AI-first platform. This push comes amid widespread fear that AI will disrupt the SaaS market and render traditional software-per-seat business models obsolete.

Newton believes worry about a so-called “SaaSpocalypse” is warranted to some degree. “The vulnerable companies are the ones with no context to offer a model and no proprietary data to ground it in,” he said.

The CEO argued “context is the most important word in AI product development right now,” noting that while “a general-purpose AI can generate a passable output in seconds … without the specific customer data and workflow history to ground it, that output is a confident guess.”

Newton said the SaaS companies that are able to weather this storm are the ones that can provide “deep domain expertise, verifiable data, and the system of record,” and this is what Clio has been positioning itself and investing heavily to provide.

“This is an incredible milestone, but we’re just getting started,” Newton said.

Feature image courtesy Sam Barnes/Web Summit via Sportsfile.