Canadian startup news of the week (5/14/23)

Venture funding in Toronto and the Waterloo Region had a particularly sluggish start to 2023, with startups in the neighbouring tech ecosystems raising less than eight percent of what was raised in the same quarter last year.

According to briefed.in's latest report, in the first quarter of 2021, startups in BC raised a total of $95.1 million through nine deals. Investment in terms of dollars raised fell by 78 percent from the fourth quarter of 2022 and 82 percent year-over-year.

The second version of the corporate card comes two years after Float first launched, and follows a 4x increase in its revenue. Float claims it has helped thousands of customers, processing over 140,000 transactions per month.

Some of the new features of “Float Cards 2.0” include merchant and category restrictions, temporary spending limits, and one-time use cards.

The search for OneEleven’s next leader has begun. Angelo Casanas, OneEleven’s programming director, will assume Lombardi’s leadership duties on an interim basis.

Attabotics alleges that as a result of Canadian Tire’s “alleged evasiveness and obstruction,” it has suffered and continues to suffer damages for which Canadian Tire is liable.

Based on a survey with 1,500 respondents, the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) found that rising inflation rates has taken a toll on startup founders, identifying that as a potential stressor that could be behind why their mental health significantly declined in the last year.

The Southern Ontario Smart Computing Innovation Platform (SOSCIP) has shut down as its three-year funding term from the federal government concluded.

As of June 2022, SOSCIP claimed it had supported at least 289 projects, engaged 576 personnel, and helped 1059 students gain data science skills.

VentureLab has announced its president and CEO Melissa Chee has decided to step down, launching its external search process for a new leader.

The life cycle of electronics needs to be re-envisioned, said Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) managing director Andrew Wesolowski.

Wesolowski said startups are the target businesses the ERA aims to help with the equipment it repurposes, as they "typically would not have much to discard since they are just entering the market."

Latest Funding, Acquisitions, and Layoffs