Canadian startup news of the week (4/23/23)

Plus: BDC launches $150M sustainability fund.

Welcome to BetaKit’s startup stories of the week! Here, you will find the week’s most important news, features, and editorials published on BetaKit.

Top Stories of the Week

Experts and leaders in the technology community are throwing their support behind the federal government’s proposed bill to regulate artificial intelligence in Canada.

Meanwhile, Ada, AlayaCare, Hootsuite, and Unbounce have all rolled out new AI products.

BDC Capital has launched a new, $150 million CAD venture fund focused on helping Canada meet its sustainability and climate targets.

The Sustainability Venture Fund comes in addition to, and has a different thesis than, the $400 million CAD that BDC committed to its second Climate Tech Fund last year.

Nam assumes this permanent position after Wattpad laid off 15 percent of its employees in March, when he was working as an interim role president at that time. Nam was initially hired as interim president in December 2022, following significant leadership changes at Wattpad.

Innovate BC has announced Raghwa Gopal, its president and CEO, is retiring in August.

Gopal was appointed to lead Innovate BC in 2019 after the organization’s previous CEO, Shirley Vickers, resigned at the beginning of that year.

Over the past five-plus years, Wu guided MaRS through the pandemic, helped MaRS launch its flagship scale-up program, a climate impact program, biotech accelerator, cleantech accelerator, Graphite Ventures, a $100 million private venture capital (VC) fund, and open a new waterfront campus.

Klein argued that BBTV improperly withheld nearly $620,000 from his podcast dating back to December 2020, a concern other creators partnered with BBTV have echoed.

Latest Funding, Acquisitions, and Layoffs