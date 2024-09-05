Canadian healthtech company Deep Breathe bags top prize at US Army’s xTechInternational 2024

Portable ultrasound diagnostics startup takes home $95,000 after winning pitch competition in Spain.

London, Ont.-based healthtech startup Deep Breathe, which develops artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ultrasound diagnostics systems, has taken first place at xTechInternational 2024, an international competition hosted by the United States (US) Army. The competition invites companies to showcase the potential military applications of their technologies.

This year’s competition attracted more than 100 applicants across various industries and academic institutions, culminating in an in-person pitch competition held in Madrid, Spain last month. As one of 12 finalists, Deep Breathe presented their offering to a panel of military technology experts and took home the top prize of $95,000.

Founded in 2021, Deep Breathe says its solution uses deep learning algorithms to interpret portable ultrasound images of the lungs, which can impact patient outcomes in time-sensitive settings. In a statement, the startup said that winning xTechInternational positions itself as a promising strategic partner for future military and healthcare procurement initiatives.

“This recognition from the US Army is a testament to our team’s dedication and the transformative potential of our technology,” Deep Breathe founder and CEO Dr. Rob Arntfield said in a statement.

xTechInternational 2024 opened up applications for small-to-medium businesses or international academic and research institutions not based in the US earlier this year. The competition was seeking companies working on quantum sensing, food production methods, and AI uses in decision-making.

The first phase of the competition awarded $5,000 to 24 semi-finalists for their concept white papers in March. The second phase awarded $10,000 to 12 finalists for their performance in a virtual pitch competition held in May.

xTechInternational said that, in addition to non-dilutive cash prizes, finalists were entered into the xTech Accelerator to receive mentorship and access to networking events that can help grow their companies for the US Department of Defense and commercial use.

Feature image courtesy Deep Breathe via LinkedIn.