Canadian co-founded Featherless AI secures $20 million USD to build open-source AI infrastructure

Company can deploy more than 30,000 open-source AI models through a single API.

As the AI industry concentrates into fewer players, Canadian co-founded Featherless AI wants to ensure open-source AI models remain a viable alternative option.

Deploying open-source AI models typically means spinning up a server rack yourself or paying rent to a hyperscaler’s cloud service. The San Francisco-based company is building what it calls the neutral foundation for open-source AI models. Its platform can connect more than 30,000 models on Hugging Face right into a user’s production through a single API, all without the need to worry about infrastructure.



“When a few dominant players control the entire stack, it stifles competition and limits what developers can imagine.” Eugene Cheah,

Featherless AI

Featherless poses its solution as a way to avoid the power, pricing, and access “bottlenecks” of mainstream model developers and compute providers.

“When a few dominant players control the entire stack, it stifles competition and limits what developers can imagine,” co-founder and CEO Eugene Cheah said in a statement. “We’re building the infrastructure that makes open-source AI practical and reliable at scale, ensuring that enterprises can build on a foundation they actually own rather than one they merely rent.”

Cheah co-founded Featherless alongside Canadian COO Wesley George. George previously co-founded Toronto-based digital paperwork platform Proof Data Technology alongside Clearco and Hyper co-founder Ben Sanders. Proof was acquired by Daylight Automation in early 2022.

George said in a LinkedIn post that Featherless’s bet is that the future is built on many AI models, not just one.

“The technology of AI is incredibly complex, and the circle that can operate it is extremely small,” George wrote. “We’re building to change this.”

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Now, Featherless has convinced a number of investors to make that bet with them. The company announced on Thursday that it has raised a $20-million USD ($27-million CAD) Series A round co-led by AMD Ventures and Airbus Ventures, with participation from BMW i Ventures, Kickstart Ventures, Wavemaker Ventures, and Canadian venture firm Panache Ventures.

Panache also participated in Featherless’s $5-million USD seed round in March 2025, which the company used to help optimize running AI models on cheaper hardware.

Featherless said it will use the new Series A capital to scale its global infrastructure, launch a dedicated marketplace for specialized open models, and deepen technical integration with more hardware architectures.

Panache managing partner Prashant Matta called Featherless “one of those very rare startups” that combines practical technology with an important mission.

“The risk of the AI industry ultimately becoming dominated by a few players from one country is very real—solutions such as Featherless.ai provide a crucial alternative pathway for development,” Matta said in a statement.

Feature image courtesy Featherless AI.