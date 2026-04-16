Canada opens applications to build a public AI supercomputer

Up to $890 million up for grabs to design, construct, and operate the system.

The Government of Canada is looking for someone to build a “sovereign AI supercomputing system.”

Applications are now open under the AI Sovereign Compute Infrastructure Program (SCIP) to build a large-scale, Canadian-owned AI supercomputer meant to be used by Canadian researchers and “innovative Canadian businesses.”

Applicants must include their plans to integrate Canadian tech, products, and services wherever possible.





The federal government said the program will improve access to advanced computing for developing novel AI solutions, scientific discovery, and economic growth.

In a statement, AI Minister Evan Solomon said that Canada is “already at the forefront of artificial intelligence,” and now needs access to large-scale computing power.

“This initiative is about building that capacity here in Canada so our researchers, institutions and innovators can move faster, go further and turn leading ideas into real-world impact,” Solomon said.

The approximately $890-million program will support the design, construction, and ongoing operation of the compute system over seven years, beginning in the 2026-2027 fiscal year. According to the program guide, applicants must show a viable plan toward providing “significant service delivery” within 18 months of being selected, as well as a target date for full operation.

RELATED: The year Canada realized it needs sovereign tech

Canadian non-profits, post-secondary institutions, or a consortium led by either are eligible to apply. The applicants must include their plans to integrate Canadian tech, products, and services wherever possible, as well as their approach to partnering with Canadian firms, including start-ups. Applications are due by 1:00 PM ET on June 1, 2026.

The SCIP is an extension of the $2.4 billion Canadian Sovereign AI Compute Strategy, which the federal government launched in budget 2024 and bolstered with more funding in budget 2025. The SCIP is structured around two integrated layers: the infrastructure layer, for which this funding is intended, and the service layer, which will provide infrastructure users with support, training, and skills development.

Solomon has been leading efforts to refresh Canada’s AI strategy. In February, his ministry released a summary of takeaways from national consultations, which included the need to build sovereign compute and data infrastructure.

Feature image courtesy ALL IN.