NordSpace’s venture arm makes undisclosed strategic investment in North Vector Dynamics

Canadian aerospace companies have already been tackling defence and hypersonic research projects together.

Markham-based NordSpace has made a second investment out of its venture arm, this time in fellow Canadian aerospace company North Vector Dynamics.

The news: NordSpace Ventures announced on Wednesday that it made a strategic, undisclosed investment in the Calgary-based defence and autonomy company as part of North Vector Dynamics’ late 2025 strategic fundraise. NordSpace declined to disclose to BetaKit how much it invested, but said it’s deploying about $2 million annually across five to eight companies.

NordSpace said that, beyond the capital, its investment reinforces an active technical partnership between the two companies. The partnership includes exploring the defence applications of NordSpace’s rocket propulsion technology. Both companies are members of a Department of National Defence-backed hypersonic research and development network.

From the source: “NordSpace is a serious builder of sovereign Canadian capability, and their propulsion, manufacturing, and testing infrastructure is among the most advanced in the country,” North Vector Dynamics CEO Paul Ziadé said in a statement. “Bringing NordSpace in as an investor and closer technical partner means we can move faster on the areas where our roadmaps overlap, from defence propulsion applications through to hypersonics, all built in Canada.”

Following the thread: NordSpace launched its venture arm this past February with an inaugural investment in another Alberta company, Edmonton space data company Wyvern. The venture arm invests in Canadian-owned space, defence, and dual-use technology companies, with the intention of aligning its investments with the federal government’s Defence Industrial Strategy and NordSpace’s own efforts to become a prime contractor for space missions.

NordSpace told BetaKit it will be announcing more investments soon.

Final thought: North Vector Dynamics exited stealth and secured a government contract last year to support developing “high-speed and hypersonic aeropropulsion technologies” that could be used for missiles or space launches. Meanwhile, NordSpace is working on giving Canada a domestic space launch capability it currently lacks through the Atlantic Spaceport Complex being built in Newfoundland.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy NordSpace.