Blossom Social raises more than $2 million through FrontFundr campaign

Funding will help the social network for investors continue its global expansion.

Vancouver-based Blossom Social has raised more than $2 million through a new equity crowdfunding campaign.

The news: Blossom co-founder and CEO Maxwell Nicholson revealed in a LinkedIn post on Monday that the social network for investors raised nearly $2 million in just two hours on FrontFundr. One day later, the campaign had solicited a total of $2.2 million from just over 1,000 investors. The campaign can no longer accept investments from non-accredited investors because it’s exceeded the Canadian crowdfunding exemption.

The company will use funding to continue its global expansion, including a full launch in the United Kingdom later this year, following its successful entrance into the United States.

From the source: According to its FrontFundr page, the US has become Blossom’s fastest growing market, adding over 200,000 members in the past 12 months, a 187-percent increase from the year before. The platform also added more than 50,000 new users from other countries, like the UK, Australia, and Germany, even though its app doesn’t support global exchange or brokerages yet.

RELATED: Blossom Social secures $750,000 to build “Canada’s first social brokerage”

Following the thread: Founded in 2021 amid a boom in retail investing, Blossom is a social network for investors to share verified stock portfolios, trades, and investment ideas. The startup’s mobile app offers portfolio analysis tools, dividend tracking, and “Duolingo-style investing education.”

The company has raised multiple rounds of funding from equity crowdfunding campaigns, including over $3 million last year. Since then, it has tripled from 250,000 to over 750,000 members and is on track for more than $6.5 million in annualized revenue in the second quarter of 2026.

Final thought: Blossom is providing a dedicated outlet for the rising popularity of social investing on other social networks. Reddit communities like r/wallstreetbets are filled with portfolio screenshots to stimulate conversation amongst its 4.2 million users, and X introduced “Cashtags” earlier this year to support its users who discuss the financial markets.

Feature image courtesy Blossom Social.