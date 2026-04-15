Wealthsimple partners with Elon Musk’s X for direct stock trading via social media

Stock tickers on X posts will now link to FinTech’s trading platform for Canadian users.

Wealthsimple is making it easier for X users to trade stocks on its FinTech platform, directly from their social media feeds.

“What’s been missing is the bridge between conversation and action.” Brett Huneycutt

Wealthsimple

On Tuesday evening, the Toronto FinTech company announced an integration on Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, that guides users to make a trade on Wealthsimple by clicking on the stock-ticker symbol or “Cashtag” mentioned in a post. The feature, which X head of product Nikita Bier called a “pilot integration,” came alongside a broader product launch of Cashtags, which allows users to track financial data for stocks and crypto tokens.

For existing Wealthsimple customers with the app downloaded, clicking on a Cashtag (a trading symbol beginning with the price tag symbol) will redirect them to their Wealthsimple app. Non-Wealthsimple users will be taken to the app’s sign-up page.

“Canadians have been discussing financial markets on X for years,” Wealthsimple co-founder and chief product officer Brett Huneycutt said in a statement. “What’s been missing is the bridge between conversation and action.”

Wealthsimple’s partnership with Musk’s platform, formerly known as Twitter, follows multiple recent posts from the tech billionaire and SpaceX founder criticizing the Canadian government. The product launch received praise from some X users, who saw it as a high-profile win for Canadian tech, as well as backlash—particularly within the Wealthsimple subreddit—from purported customers who were disappointed to see a partnership with a controversial US social media platform.

In response to user concerns about data-sharing with X, the official Wealthsimple account clarified that user financial accounts are not linked to the social media platform. Instead, the company said the new feature just links the stock symbol to the Wealthsimple app.

Hello Smart Cashtags.



Starting today, any ticker tapped on @X routes Canadian investors straight to Wealthsimple to trade. One tap from conversation to order entry. That's it. pic.twitter.com/zxwRh8zJaP — Wealthsimple (@Wealthsimple) April 14, 2026

Canadian financial planner and author Mark McGrath also pointed out that while encouraging day trading benefits Wealthsimple, it could have financial consequences for Canadians. Some studies have linked excessive stock trading with disordered behaviours similar to gambling addictions.

The push toward high-frequency trading options comes after Wealthsimple got regulatory approval to move into prediction markets. This controversial form of futures trading, which experts have likened to unregulated gambling, allows users to trade contracts that pay out if a stated outcome occurs by a certain time.

RELATED: Wealthsimple gets regulatory approval to enter prediction markets

Wealthsimple’s regulatory approval would allow it to offer contracts “tied to economic indicators, financial markets, and climate trends,” but Canadian platforms are currently not allowed to offer contracts related to sport or election outcomes.

Founded in 2014 as a robo-adviser, Wealthsimple broadened into investment management and banking services, attracting wealthier clients and more sophisticated traders as part of its quest to build “a full-service financial solution” for its user base of over three million Canadians. Now valued at $10 billion following its Series E round in October 2025, it’s among Canada’s most valuable private tech companies.

Rumours of the X partnership were first reported by tech website iPhone in Canada in March. At the time, Wealthsimple told BetaKit it had no product details to share.

Disclosure: Wealthsimple vice-president of payments strategy and chief compliance officer, Hanna Zaidi, sits on BetaKit’s board of directors.

Feature image courtesy Wealthsimple.