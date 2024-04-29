Shopify’s Tobi Lütke headlines special BetaKit Town Hall on May 7

Canada currently faces many headwinds. The federal government’s response to these issues and our looming productivity crisis have left many in Canadian tech demanding better.
But entrepreneurs know better than to sit and wait for change because entrepreneurship is a form of problem solving. In that spirit, BetaKit has organized a special Town Hall bringing together Canadian founders and leaders from across the technology ecosystem for a pulse check on the state of innovation, productivity, optimism, and more.
The event will feature a discussion and AMA with Tobi Lütke, CEO and co-founder of Shopify, hosted by Satish Kanwar, BetaKit board chair and co-founder of Good Future. The agenda will also present vantage points from across the tech community, including Ivan Zhang, co-founder of Cohere, and Joella Almeida, co-founder of MedEssist, with more guests to be announced soon.
BetaKit is offering a limited amount of public tickets for members of Canadian tech to attend. To receive your ticket at no-cost, request using the Luma registration form below.
For inquiries, please contact events@betakit.com.