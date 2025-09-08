BetaKit Office Tour: Intuit

A look at the space powering Intuit’s boldest tech bets.

It’s been a few years since the world started working from home, and companies continue to demonstrate different approaches to returning to the office. Some companies are easing back in, while others are mandating five full days.

The Company: Intuit, the makers of such products as TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp.

The Location: The Well, 8 Spadina Ave., Toronto.

The Neighbourhood: As the new anchor of the King West neighbourhood in downtown Toronto, The Well is home to 3.1 million square feet of retail, office, and residential space spread over 7.7 acres. Intuit’s neighbours include PointClickCare and the Toronto Star, while The Well’s ground floor and retail space is home to popular draws like Sweat & Tonic, Mandy’s, and Crumbl Cookies.

A long-term investment

The centre of Intuit’s Canadian operations opened in 2022, a signal — according to Director of Engineering David Thompson — of the company’s long-term investment in Toronto’s talent ecosystem, which they see as one of North America’s most competitive engineering hubs.

“We have access to amazing talent here in Toronto,” Thompson said. “People are moving here from all over the country, all over the world, to work in a world-class city with great education opportunities, and we’re here at the centre of it.”

The company had designed its centre as an embodiment of Intuit’s dedication to attracting top Canadian talent. It’s an environment that feels good to be in, by design. The office is WELL Certified, meeting benchmarks for everything from air and light to mental health and movement, with a focus on collaboration and wellbeing that shows up in every corner.

While touring the Intuit office at The Well in downtown Toronto, there was an unmistakable sense of optimism in the air. Maybe it was the energy of The Well’s buzzy ground level atrium, or the floor-to-ceiling windows flooding its floors with natural light and gorgeous views of the city. Whatever it was, it didn’t feel like a typical day at the office.

The collaboration zones

The 116,000 square-foot space is spread over four floors and intentionally designed around Intuit’s hybrid model. Most teams are in three days a week, and are able to select an internal working environment that fits the task at hand. The space isn’t built around one desk per person, but rather a mix of alternative work points that encourage impromptu meetings and flexibility, and which are intentionally designed for hybrid work.

That might mean a quiet room for focused work, a video-ready space for syncing with teams in other cities, or a corner table for a one-on-one over coffee.

“I have the incredible opportunity to foster this space,” said Frederico Vieira, Facilities Manager at the Intuit Toronto office. “We wanted it to be a truly collaborative space, and it’s working. I have an amazing team behind the scenes that organizes the space, makes sure everything is functional, everything is looking good, and puts on amazing events in these spaces so that magic can happen.”

The meeting rooms and focus rooms

For more structured work and scheduled meetings, each floor includes a variety of meeting rooms in different sizes and configurations. Every room is equipped with Polycoms, video conferencing software, and is fully Zoom-enabled.

For solo work or quiet calls, employees can duck into focus rooms designed for heads-down time.

There’s also dedicated space for personal wellness, rooms for meditation and prayer, caregiving spaces, and showers, making it easier for employees to manage their day, however they need to.

“It’s a perfect spot for silence, where you can sit there for the day and create,” said Vieira.

The vibe

Intuit’s office incorporates art and culture into each element of its design. The artwork itself is “locally sourced and locally crafted,” according to Vieira, and each floor reflects a unique aspect of Toronto’s culture. One floor pays tribute to Indigenous communities, with artwork from local Indigenous artists. Another has meeting rooms named after Toronto neighbourhoods and basketball-themed art lining the halls.

The café

On the 19th floor, staff and visitors will find a large cafeteria and coffee bar that’s always buzzing.

“The barista counter is like the centre of the home, so to speak,” said Ian Hartlen, Intuit’s Staff Program Manager, Tech Community. “We try to optimize authentic connections and opportunities to bump into each other.”

The cafeteria offers plenty of seating, whether you’re grabbing a solo lunch or meeting up with colleagues. It also hosts a range of internal and external events with partners including BetaKit and DesignX, designed to connect employees to each other, and the wider technology sector.

The rooftop

Just beyond the cafeteria is a large rooftop patio with views of the CN Tower and Lake Ontario. It’s a favourite meeting spot for staff looking for some fresh air, and features a life-sized moose sculpture originally created for the 2000 Moose in the City campaign and airlifted into the space.

“The outdoors brings fresh air and fresh ideas to your mind,” Vieira added. “You can have a little pause and sit there for a while, or you could work and have an informal meeting.”

The games

And for some fun in between meetings? Join the ping pong group, or shoot some hoops at one of the many pop-a-shot machines.

“The game rooms play a really important role in our culture,” said Hartlen. “I think they make work better in the office by creating organic opportunities to spend time with coworkers outside of just projects. It’s also nice to get some steps in and get your heart rate working instead of just sitting in your chair all day.”

Built around people

The best-designed offices create something invisible: a strong culture.

As a Senior Software Engineer on the Virtual Expert Platform, Aveen Pattni collaborates with teams across the organization to build widgets and plug-ins for Intuit’s expert portal, a tool used by customer-facing experts to support and interact with clients.

“It’s been four years since I joined, and I think some of the greatest things at Intuit are the people, the community, and the culture,” he said.

Like many employees, Pattni spent the early pandemic years working fully remotely. Today, he values the ability to reconnect in person, particularly with colleagues outside his immediate team.

“A lot of times, you run into people you don’t directly work with,” he said. “It’s a great way to see folks and learn more about what they’re working on, and get perspective outside of what you’re immediately doing on your current team.”

That sense of connection is built into the design of Intuit’s workspace, according to Thompson. He wants team members like Pattni to experience everyday moments—bumping into someone in the cafeteria, or catching up on the rooftop—that help make the space more than just a place to work.

“It’s just a really inviting office environment, where as soon as you walk in, you feel at home,” Thompson said.

