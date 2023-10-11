Hear from Mastercard, Digital Main Street, and Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst leaders on October 17.

It’s a sad reality that cyberattacks are now a matter of when, not if. Recent data shows that cybercrime in Canada has increased 600 percent since the start of the pandemic and small businesses are particularly vulnerable.

Ahead of Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023, Mastercard surveyed small business owners across Canada, finding that only 16 percent are certain of next steps to take following an attack, with just 18 percent totally confident their business could fully recover within six months.

The survey shows that cyberattacks can also have major impacts on an SMB’s customer base, with only half of consumers surveyed saying they would continue patronizing a business that recently suffered a cyberattack, and 55 percent of customers saying that past breaches have deterred them from making online purchases.

So what are small business owners to do?

In partnership with Mastercard, BetaKit is happy to present a live-streamed panel conversation on what Canadian small business owners can do to bridge their cybersecurity gap.

Don’t miss this BetaKit Live panel featuring insights from Aviva Klein, Vice President of Digital Payments & Cybersecurity Solutions at Mastercard, Darryl Julott, Managing Lead at Digital Main Street, and Charles Finlay, Founding Executive Director of the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University.

This BetaKit Live will be streamed simultaneously to Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn with event links for each platform posted below. We’ll also publish a recap of the conversation with HD video for those who can’t attend live.

BetaKit Live: Bridging the cybersecurity gap for SMBs

Date/Time:

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 4:00PM-5:00PM EDT

Where:

Watch on Facebook

OR

Watch on Twitter

OR

LinkedIn

Host:

Douglas Soltys – Editor-in-Chief, BetaKit

Special Guest Participants:

Aviva Klein, Vice President of Digital Payments & Cybersecurity Solutions, Mastercard

Darryl Julott, Managing Lead, Digital Main Street

Charles Finlay, Founding Executive Director, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst