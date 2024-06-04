BC’s Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy opens $3-million call for wildfire management tech solutions

The non-dilutive funding will support technology aimed at helping communities adapt to, prevent, and mitigate the impact of wildfires.

The British Columbia (BC) Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) is looking to fund technologies focused on wildfire management.

CICE will be accepting applications until August 7, 2024 and will inform the winners by November 1.

As wildfire frequency, size, and intensity grows annually in Canada, CICE claims it is launching “Canada’s first call for innovation focused on wildfire technologies.” Up to $3 million in non-dilutive investment will be awarded to innovators in British Columbia that are commercializing technology that can help communities adapt to, prevent, and mitigate the impact of wildfires.

CICE says prevention solutions could include predictive modelling tools, proactive land management practices, and fire-resistant materials. Mitigation technologies include early wildfire detection systems, communication technologies, firefighting technologies, spread halting, sustainable fire retardants, and specialized equipment development. Adaptations include technology that increases forest and community resiliency, post-fire recovery, and climate-conscious business model innovations.

“Canada’s extensive experience in combatting some of the most severe wildfires on the planet also uniquely positions it to lead in finding solutions,” CICE CEO Sarah Goodman said in a statement. “By drawing upon our hard-earned insights, we can integrate our expertise in clean technology with our knowledge of wildfire and land management to deliver the solutions the world urgently needs, addressing growing global demand for wildfire technology innovations.”

CICE said it will prioritize applications that have “significant co-benefits,” such as technologies that include carbon sequestration initiatives, ecosystem restoration, Indigenous fire stewardship practices, and additional socio-economic benefits through wildfire management efforts.

RELATED: SenseNet Inc. raises $1.3 million CAD for its wildfire-detecting technology

Founded in 2021 by the Government of British Columbia, oil and gas multinational Shell, and the federal government, the CICE is an independent non-profit that aims to help fund the commercial development and scaling of BC-based clean energy solutions.

Last year was one of the worst for Canadian wildfires in recent memory, with fires affecting more than 21 times above the average area compared to the previous decade according to the BBC.

Some wildfire detection startups began work in Canada as the dramatic season unfolded last year. Brazilian startup SensaioTech, which claims it can flag wildfire-risk areas up to five days in advance, incorporated in Toronto in April 2023 after being accepted into the DMZ incubation program. German startup OroraTech, which uses thermal infrared cameras and AI-algorithms to detect wildfires, partnered with satellite company Spire Global and the Canadian Space Agency to begin preparatory work for a wildlife monitoring satellite.

CICE will be accepting applications until August 7, 2024 and will inform the winners by November 1. Those interested in applying can do so here.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by Matt Palmer.