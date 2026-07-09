Assent makes first acquisition deal with purchase of German firm IPoint

Ottawa centaur says deal will help expand its supply-chain compliance platform.

Two years after hitting $100 million USD in annual recurring revenue (ARR), Ottawa-based centaur Assent has made its first-ever acquisition, buying German sustainability software provider IPoint in an effort to expand its compliance offerings.

The news: Assent announced it acquired IPoint on Thursday morning. The two companies both provide software that helps manufacturers and distributors know everything about how their products are made for compliance purposes, with Assent’s strength lying in supply chain transparency and IPoint’s in material intelligence.

IPoint is bringing the material product compliance and environmental impact assessment capabilities to Assent’s customers, while Assent is bringing supply chain compliance, a global supplier network, and regulatory expertise to IPoint’s customers. Both companies’ customers will be supported as the platforms are merged, Assent said.

From the source: “Our customers need to understand their products at every level, from what goes into them across their supply chains to their full environmental impact across their lifecycle,” Assent CEO Michael Southworth said in a statement. “Until now, getting that complete picture required piecing together data from multiple systems.”

Following the thread: Last year, Assent appointed Southworth as CEO to spearhead its growth towards a $250 million revenue target. At the time, Assent said the leadership change positioned it to accelerate global expansion and pursue strategic acquisitions.

Assent and IPoint both help companies comply with materials and supply chain regulations around the world, but Assent is making an effort to grow in the European Union, which has added new regulations for manufacturers, including the EU Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation and the upcoming Battery Passport.

Final thought: By combining the two companies, Assent said it’s improving its ability to serve Europe, while providing North American automotive manufacturers and distributors with IPoint’s sector knowledge. The “most compelling” asset, according to Assent, is the two companies’ combined data network that will improve how its customers can use AI to get answers about their products and suppliers faster.

Feature image courtesy Assent.