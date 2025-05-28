Michael Southworth “specifically chosen” as Assent’s new CEO to spearhead $250-million revenue effort

Longtime CEO Andrew Waitman, who led the company to centaur status, will become executive chairman.

Ottawa-based Assent has tapped Michael Southworth as its new CEO, shifting longtime leader Andrew Waitman to an executive chairman role as the company eyes its next revenue target.

The supply chain management software company said in a statement that Southworth was “specifically chosen” to spearhead its growth toward a $250 million revenue target, praising him for his “exceptional record of strategic growth and successful M&A leadership.” The company achieved centaur status, or $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), last June.

“Michael brings the strategic clarity and operational excellence to take Assent to new heights.” Andrew Waitman

Assent Executive Chairman

Southworth is based in Grand Falls, Virginia, according to his LinkedIn profile, where he most recently served as CEO of AI-enabled analytics platform Babel Street for the past three years.

He also brings previous executive experience from other American technology firms, including Transflo, Verint-Systems, Contact Solutions, Corning Incorporated, and MobileAccess Networks.

An Assent spokesperson told BetaKit that Southworth was selected for the job for his “clarity of vision, operational excellence, and commitment to innovation,” adding that he brings deep expertise in AI, enterprise platforms, risk management, and supply chain resilience.

“This leadership change positions Assent to accelerate global expansion, pursue strategic acquisitions, and deepen its product innovation,” the spokesperson said.

When asked if he would relocate to Canada, the spokesperson said that Southworth is “committed to deep engagement” with the Canadian team, with plans to spend regular time in Ottawa and Assent’s global offices. The spokesperson added that the company’s headquarters and roots remain “firmly” in Ottawa.

Waitman moves to his new role after more than ten years leading the company, which included 44 consecutive quarters of growth and building a global team of over 1,000 employees on four continents, the company said in a statement. In a LinkedIn post announcing his new role on the board of directors, Waitman said it “isn’t goodbye,” and that he will be focusing on long-term strategy, AI adoption, and “supporting this incredible leadership team.”

RELATED: “It’s just straight math”: Assent CEO Andrew Waitman sets bar higher after hitting centaur status

“Michael brings the strategic clarity and operational excellence to take Assent to new heights,” Waitman said in a statement. “As Executive Chairman, I’m committed to supporting Michael and the company as we continue building one of Canada’s most successful global tech businesses.”

The former CEO reflected on his tenure in an interview with BetaKit last August after he led Assent to centaur status, and laid out how he thought it was possible for the company to hit $200 million ARR within four years.

“It’s a lot of work but if you did 25 percent [growth] for three-and-a-half years, you’re at $200 million, right? It’s just straight math,” Waitman said at the time.

When asked if Assent still thinks Waitman’s ambition is possible, the spokesperson said that Assent’s strategy and mission remains unchanged as it “continues to meet its ARR goals”, and that its operating plan for 2025 is on track.

Assent’s platform collects vendor management, ethical sourcing, and product data to help complex manufacturers navigate compliance and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting. As the United States continues to threaten tariffs worldwide, demand for Assent’s trade solution, which collects trade-related data such as country of origin and Harmonized Tariff Schedule codes, has increased, the spokesperson said.

Feature image courtesy Assent.