Applications open for 2024 New Ventures BC Competition

BC-based startups will compete for $250,000 in cash and prizes.

New Ventures BC is now accepting applications from early-stage, British Columbia-based startups for its 2024 competition.

Now in its 24th year, the competition gives startups access to in-person events, mentorship, workshops, and a community of peer support over six months, as they vie for the title of the provinces’ top tech startup. BC-based tech businesses that have raised less than $1 million to date and are less than five years old are eligible.

The New Ventures BC Competition has awarded $4 million in cash and prizes to date.

Over 3,500 startups have participated since the competition’s inception, and $4 million in cash and prizes has been awarded to date. The prizes include $110,000 for the first-place winner, $60,000 for second place, and $35,000 for third place, as well as $40,000 in additional prizes.

Last year saw 212 startups enter the competition, with North Vancouver-based RetreatsandVenues, Browse AI, and Blanka all taking home prizes. Other competition alumni include Vancouver-based AbCellera, Moment Energy, and Flash Forest.

New Ventures BC was launched in 2000 by venture capitalist Wal van Lierop to provide BC early-stage tech venture founders with business skills, industry contacts, networking opportunities and media recognition.

In addition to its annual startup competition, New Ventures BC also offers accelerator programming, education resources, and intellectual property support through AccelerateIP.

“As we kick off this year’s competition, we’re thrilled to provide a platform for startups to gain visibility, forge partnerships, and secure the resources they need to thrive,” New Ventures BC executive director Angie Schick said in a statement. “The next six months promise to be an exciting journey as we discover a new crop of talented startups.”

Applications for the first round of the competition close on April 11, following which startups participate in a sprint to help prepare for their second submission round in May. After four rounds of successive pitches, the final winners will be announced at an award ceremony in October.

Feature image courtesy New Ventures BC.