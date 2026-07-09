Alberta to invest $50 million into Amii over five years

Investment will be broken down across five provincial ministries.

Alberta is investing $50 million into the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii), the Province announced this morning.

The news: Announced by Premier Danielle Smith at Platform Calgary, the $50 million will be distributed over five years and be drawn from five provincial ministries. The Ministry of Technology and Innovation and the Ministry of Advanced Education are both contributing $15 million, while the Ministry of Assisted Living and Social Services is pledging $10 million. Primary and Preventative Health Services, as well as the Ministry of Education and Childcare, are both contributing $5 million.

From the source: “Alberta began investing in AI research more than two decades ago. That early bet paid off,” Nate Glubish, the minister of technology and innovation for Alberta, said in a news release. “This $50 million investment … will put AI to work for the people of this province.”



Following the thread: Since 2002, Alberta has invested more than $100 million into Amii. The research institute, which is one of Canada’s three premiere AI institutes, now boasts more than 71 fellows and 500 researchers, including Turing Award-winner Richard Sutton. The latest $50 million will continue that investment, with a focus on leveraging Amii’s research for the benefit of public service, according to the provincial government.

In a press release issued today, the Province said the funding will support AI applications focused on improving public services, healthcare, and assisting the workforce in preparing for the jobs of tomorrow. The province did not explicitly outline what those applications would look like. BetaKit reached out to Amii for more detail, but has not yet heard back.



Final thought: The $50-million investment is roughly half of all the money the Province has put into Amii over the past 24 years. It also comes just days after it announced funding through Emissions Reduction Alberta to leverage AI in drilling technology for oil and gas and geothermal purposes. The large investment, relative to the past nearly quarter century of funding, continues to drive home Alberta’s increased attention on the sector.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy Amii.