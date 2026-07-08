Alberta invests $37 million into advanced drilling technology 

Funding comes through Emissions Reduction Alberta’s Drilling Technology Challenge and will support 10 projects.

Alberta is investing tens of millions across multiple continents to advance drilling technology in oil and gas, geothermal, and critical mineral development.

The news: Alberta is investing $37 million through Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) to support innovation in drilling technology. Announced yesterday at Platform Calgary, the funding will support 10 projects spanning oil and gas, geothermal, and critical mineral development. Combined, the 10 projects are valued at nearly $179 million.

From the source: “Alberta innovators are advancing world-leading drilling technologies that will create jobs, strengthen competitiveness, reduce emissions and unlock new opportunities in geothermal energy, critical minerals, and carbon capture,” Grant Hunter, Alberta’s Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Following the thread: Projects were selected through the ERA’s Drilling Technology Challenge, a funding initiative designed to fast-track development and commercialization of next-generation drilling technology. The 10 projects span Canada, the United States, and parts of Europe, including Switzerland, Norway, and the Netherlands. Projects are primarily focused on innovations that enhance drilling efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions. Supported projects include advancements like robotic automation, AI-driven energy management, hybrid-power systems, and robotic pipe-handling technology to improve safety. If the projects are successful, they are expected to deliver emissions reductions across their various fields, including 24,100 tonnes of CO2 equivalent, according to ERA.

Final thought: Yesterday’s announcement showcases a marriage between Alberta’s legacy industry—namely, drilling for oil and gas—and the high-tech future the province hopes to embrace. The Alberta government has been clear about its intention to be a jurisdiction of record for AI and tech development, and it appears to be using these investments to also benefit its resource economy, which remains a pivotal economic and political bloc for the province.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feautre image courtesy of Unsplash. Photo by Zbynek Burival.