Alberta data centre boom could lead to worker shortage: report

Province’s rapid buildout could leave developers short 5,200 construction and trades workers.

A report from The Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) is warning that Alberta’s data centre boom could cause a worker shortage if the Province doesn’t work to increase access to skilled workers and training programs.

The news: ICTC’s report, which was released on Wednesday, outlines several key findings, chief among them that if Alberta were to build 80 percent of its planned data centre capacity in the next 10 years, the province would face a shortage of roughly 5,200 construction and skilled trades workers.

ICTC is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that aims to strengthen Canada’s digital economy and workforce.

From the source: Alberta leads Canada in data centre development, with the province accounting for roughly 90 percent of the country’s planned data centre projects. The 33 proposed projects in development in Alberta would, as of press time, consume around 20,000 megawatts of power, nearly double what the province’s entire grid uses during peak demand.

The context: ICTC’s report was commissioned by the Government of Alberta in 2025 to look into the workforce requirements for the province’s planned data centre buildout. It finds that tinkering with timelines and capacity loads could reduce the shortfall to anywhere between 2,200 and 666 positions. Ultimately, however, it projects that Alberta will need to either attract new workers or invest in expanding training opportunities to meet demand.

BetaKit reached out to Alberta’s Ministry of Jobs and Ministry of Technology to ask if the Province has any plans related to hiring or training, but has yet to receive a response.



Final thought: ICTC’s report touches on an issue that is increasingly salient for Alberta’s business community: attracting skilled workers. In the recent October referendum, the Province included several immigration-related questions that some in Alberta’s tech sector have speculated could stymie attracting new talent to the province.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy Meta.