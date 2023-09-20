A|I: The AI Times – The benefits of Canada’s AI investment are leaving the country

Plus: How good are you at spotting AI fakes?

A new report on the artificial intelligence (AI) sector warns that while Canada is well-positioned with personnel and leading research in the area, Canadian companies face significant barriers as they scale up.

The Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI) contends that a lack of Canadian companies scaling up is leading to many of the benefits created from public investment in research and training in AI flowing to firms outside of Canada.

Last week, BetaKit reported the acquisition of Waterloo-based Clearpath Robotics by U.S. firm Rockwell Automation.

Now, The Globe and Mail is reporting details on the competitive sale process, with Rockwell beating out two strategic investors with a bid north of $550-million USD.

Toronto-based artificial intelligence (AI) drug development startup Deep Genomics has hired Brian O’Callaghan as its next CEO, replacing company founder and CEO Brendan Frey.

O’Callaghan brings an extensive knowledge of biotechnology, pharma, and clinical research organizations to Deep Genomics while Frey will shift to chief innovation officer and remain on Deep Genomics’ board of directors.

Google has given a small group of companies access to an early version of its highly anticipated conversational artificial intelligence software, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter. Giving outside developers access to the software, known as Gemini, means Google is getting close to incorporating it in its consumer services and selling it to businesses through the company’s cloud unit.

A few years ago, a strong password and antivirus software were all businesses needed to stay safe online. According to Ian Paterson, CEO of Victoria-based Plurilock, that era has ended.

Plurilock, which offers zero-trust authentication products based on technologies like behavioural biometrics and data loss prevention (DLP), has scaled significantly—executing a roll-up strategy that has seen the company make four acquisitions and grow its revenue from roughly $500,000 to over $64 million in just two years.

Generative artificial intelligence has brought us the Pope in a coat and deepfake Drake, but also a potentially immense problem in separating fact from fiction. Today, anyone can create photorealistic images with Midjourney, churn out prose with ChatGPT or clone a voice in minutes.

So how good are you at spotting fakes?

Nearly every company leader in the world is thinking about the potential opportunity—and risk—of generative AI for their business and customers.

In an interview with BetaKit, Coveo CEO Louis Têtu shared takeaways from his world tour, the growth in AI-enabled experiences, and how CIOs can prepare for the “tectonic change” of generative AI.

Montréal-based Inovia Capital has launched its first Discovery Fund, closing $34 million CAD ($25 million USD) to invest in emerging North American venture capital (VC) fund managers focused on pre-seed and seed-stage startups.

The Discovery Fund formalizes Inovia’s existing efforts to invest in emerging VC firms as many face difficulties fundraising.

Vancouver’s Sanctuary AI recently unveiled the latest iteration of its humanoid robot, a machine equipped with human-like hands and powered by artificial intelligence to help it complete seemingly mundane tasks.

The company has attracted venture-capital and government investment as it works to make Phoenix mostly autonomous and capable of real-world jobs currently filled by humans.

Calgary-based software startup Ontopical wants to make it easier for companies across North America to discover and win government contracts.

Now armed with $3.3 million CAD in fresh funding and a new CEO in Clayton Feick, Ontopical has set its sights on layering on AI to help its private sector clients derive as much insight as possible from data on local government procurement.

More than 20 tech and civil society leaders, including the chief executives of five of the 10 biggest U.S. companies, appeared at a closed-door Senate meeting on Wednesday to shape how artificial intelligence is regulated.

The CEOs of Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc. and OpenAI were invited to appear alongside rivals and industry critics to discuss possible guardrails for AI that balance the risks and rewards of the technology.

Artificial intelligence (AI) marketing startup Streamforge has raised $1.6 million CAD ($1.2 million USD).

Founded in 2018 by Xavier Constantin and Nick Lombardi, the Streamforge platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help brands and publishers identify content creators and audiences who best align with their goals.

Enfabrica, which designs networking chips to handle AI workloads, closed a $125 million Series B led by Atreides Management, and included an investment from new investor Nvidia.

Mountain View, California-based Enfabrica’s chip allows for the consistent flow of data needed for modern AI workloads. The company plans to use the new cash infusion to expand its research and development capabilities and grow production.