AI minister affirms Canada will have tech super-regulator “with teeth” 

At ALL IN, Evan Solomon also teased AI supercomputer selection this fall.

Amid global concerns over AI safety, Canada’s AI minister reaffirmed that the country’s proposed “super-regulator” for digital technology will have the power to hold companies accountable to the sum of billions.

The news: AI and digital innovation minister Evan Solomon made the remarks on Wednesday morning at the ALL IN AI conference in Montréal. Alongside promises of a robust regulator, Solomon teased that the federal government will reveal which organization will build Canada’s public AI supercomputer “early this fall.”

From the source: “We are setting up to do all this—a regulator with teeth—for the first time in Canadian history,” Solomon said. “Not just a regulator that can name and shame, but that can hold these big tech companies to account if they are abusive, with billions of dollars in fines.”

The context: As part of a long-awaited update to Canada’s privacy law, Solomon proposed the creation of a regulator known as the Canadian Digital Safety Commission. It would have a broad mandate, including oversight of privacy issues in the private sector and the implementation of the new Safe Social Media Act.

If that bill becomes law, the new regulator would be able to issue binding orders and monetary penalties of up to $10 million, or three percent of global revenue, which is a departure from the powers of Canada’s existing privacy regulator.

Final thought: While this “super-regulator” could hold US AI developers accountable in the digital sphere, it’s less clear how Canada will deal with the associated AI buildout. Earlier this month, the Canadian government released a basic data centre framework which asks, but doesn’t mandate, companies to follow responsible development guidelines. For data centres, he said that provincial regulators can create rules with “more legislative teeth.”

Feature image courtesy Evan Solomon via X.