AGAZ Summit is where Canadian founders go global

The 2025 pitch competition winners will join a Canadian delegation in Dubai.

What would it take for more Canadian startups to compete in the world’s fastest-growing markets?

At the Mississauga Convention Centre on September 23, AGAZ Summit 2025 will bring founders, investors, and policymakers together to put that question at the centre of the room.

Hosted by the Canada Startup Association (CSA), AGAZ Summit is designed to equip founders with practical tools, connections, and market intelligence they need to succeed. It serves as a platform for networking and knowledge exchange aimed at opening doors in and beyond the Canadian market.

This year’s theme, “Going Global,” focuses on opening access to new regions, diversifying export portfolios, and building resilience on the international stage.

“We want founders to help shape the solutions that remove barriers and create clear paths to global growth,” said Tehmina Chaudhry, President of the CSA. “CSA’s aim is to support the overhauling of the Canadian startup ecosystem, to make it more resilient, inclusive, and cohesive.”

In addition to market entry strategies, the 2025 agenda also covers options for securing non-dilutive capital and approaches for aligning private innovation with public policy. A dedicated policy roundtable will allow founders to present their priorities directly to the ecosystem. The outcomes will be compiled into a formal report for policymakers.

AGAZ Summit 2025 also brings a mix of seasoned leadership and emerging innovation to the stage. The event will feature Miryam Lazarte of Global Startups with a no-nonsense guide to raising capital, Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish hosting the opening networking breakfast, and TeachBuddyAI founder Muhammad Munawwar Khan, who will share how his EdTech platform reached classrooms in over 60 countries.

For many attendees, AGAZ Summit’s pitch competition will be the primary draw. Two winners will join a Canadian delegation of 20 startups to Dubai for Expand North Star, which showcases startups in front of tech industry professionals from more than 100 countries. Along with a $3,000 exhibition pod, they will gain the visibility and connections that come from standing shoulder-to-shoulder with global peers.

The theme of this year’s AGAZ Summit is “Going Global.”

“Our focus is aligned with the current Canadian government’s vision for going global and exploring more markets beyond the United States,” said Hammad Siddiqui, Executive Director of CSA.

AGAZ Summit is the flagship conference of CSA, a national community that connects underserved startups, small businesses, and entrepreneurs to share knowledge, build partnerships, and access critical resources.

CSA was founded by Siddiqui, a global startup mentor, and Chaudhry, a seasoned social entrepreneur and one of the earliest Startup Visa applicants to gain permanent residence in Canada.

It gathers the network CSA has built across Canada and abroad into one room, creating a focused space for founders to connect with investors, policymakers, and peers who can help them enter and grow in new markets.

